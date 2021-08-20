TiVo: North American Consumers Now Use an Average of 8.8 Video Services

The number of pay TV, SVOD, AVOD, TVOD and other video services that U.S. and Canadian consumers report using has shot up to 8.75, more than double the four reported in 2016, and significantly up over the 6.9 survey figure from the fourth quarter of last year, according to TiVo's latest bi-annual Video Trends Report.

(Image credit: TiVo)

Surveying 4,500 consumers in the U.S. and Canada, TiVo found the average consumer uses five paid video services and 3.7 free, ad-supported TV offerings.

Consumers aged 18-30, meanwhile, use an average of 11 different video services, while those age 51 or older calm to an average of five.

Income is also a factor.

Those with pay grade of $100,000 a year or more reported using 12.12 services, while consumers making $50,000 or less annually say they use 6.35 video services.

Among other data points included in TiVo's latest Video Trends Report, more respondents indicated using Amazon Fire TV (30%) vs. Roku (29%) to stream video.

And even more ominous for Roku, only 15% of respondents said a Roku dongle, box or stick will be their next connected TV device purchase, vs. 24% Amazon Fire TV and 17% for the pricy Apple TV.