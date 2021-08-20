TiVo: North American Consumers Now Use an Average of 8.8 Video Services
The number of free and subscription video platforms regularly used by consumers has more than doubled in five years
The number of pay TV, SVOD, AVOD, TVOD and other video services that U.S. and Canadian consumers report using has shot up to 8.75, more than double the four reported in 2016, and significantly up over the 6.9 survey figure from the fourth quarter of last year, according to TiVo's latest bi-annual Video Trends Report.
Surveying 4,500 consumers in the U.S. and Canada, TiVo found the average consumer uses five paid video services and 3.7 free, ad-supported TV offerings.
Consumers aged 18-30, meanwhile, use an average of 11 different video services, while those age 51 or older calm to an average of five.
Income is also a factor.
Those with pay grade of $100,000 a year or more reported using 12.12 services, while consumers making $50,000 or less annually say they use 6.35 video services.
Among other data points included in TiVo's latest Video Trends Report, more respondents indicated using Amazon Fire TV (30%) vs. Roku (29%) to stream video.
And even more ominous for Roku, only 15% of respondents said a Roku dongle, box or stick will be their next connected TV device purchase, vs. 24% Amazon Fire TV and 17% for the pricy Apple TV.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.