TiVo, CommScope Extend and Expand Patent Deal

TiVo announced that it has extended, and expanded, its patent licensing deal with CommScope.

CommScope, which purchased Arris in 2018 for $7.4 billion, is one of the largest suppliers of set-top boxes to the pay TV industry. Xperi Holdings just purchased TiVo Corp. for $1.1 billion and now controls more than 11,000 global patents through its Tessera and TiVo subsidiaries

“CommScope is a leader in communications technology, and we are excited to build on our existing relationship with them as they continue to innovate across set-top platforms and video delivery devices. The licenses provided under our expanded agreement will enable CommScope to continue creating and delivering the very best experience for their customers,” said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi.

Armaly emergence into TiVo’s top IP licensing role comes following the departure of Arvin Patel, formerly executive VP and chief intellectual property officer for TiVo, who left via golden parachute last month following closure of the Xperi merger. Patel now works for Intellectual Ventures, the largest patent holder—and litigator—in the tech biz, controlling more than 30,000 patents.

Also notable: CommScope, a supplier to Comcast, is named in numerous lawsuits that make up TiVo/Xperi’s sprawling patent war with the No. 1 U.S. cable operator.