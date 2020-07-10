Ex-TiVo Lawyer Patel Joins ‘Ultimate Patent Troll’

Arvin Patel, the former chief IP litigator for TiVo, who was recently golden parachuted following the company’s $1.1 billion merger with Xperi, has re-emerged in a new role for Intellectual Ventures, a company that controls more than 30,000 technology patents and which is often referred to as the most notorious “patent troll” in the technology business.

According to an announcement released by the Bellevue, Wash.-based technology company, which was founded in 2000 by two former Microsoft engineers, Patel will become Intellectual Venture’s chief operating officer for its Invention Investment Fund (IIF). “Patel will lead commercialization strategy and execution, business development, and partnerships across the fund's vast patent portfolio,” the company said.

Patel served as executive VP and chief intellectual property officer for TiVo, overseeing an intellectual property business that generated $400 million annually on the strength of around 6,000 patents, Intellectual Ventures said.

Patel’s most high-profile effort at TiVo was overseeing its sprawling patent battle with Comcast, a court battle Xperi management said it intends to sustain.

"Arvin is a seasoned and respected thought leader with decades of experience in technology, intellectual property, and public policy," said Nathan Myhrvold, founder and CEO of Intellectual Ventures, in a statement. "His deep IP expertise strengthens our mission to support a robust ecosystem where impactful invention can thrive."