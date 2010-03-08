TiVo Beats Analyst's Expectations
TiVo operates in the red as competition drives up research and development costs and weighs down the bottom line.
The company posted a loss for the fourth quarter, but it was slimmer than expected
at 9 cents per share or $10.2 million. Analysts had predicted a loss of
12 cents per share.
