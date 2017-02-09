Tirico Replacing Costas as Primetime Olympic Host

Bob Costas is passing the torch as primetime host of the Olympics on NBC to Mike Tirico.

Tirico will take over beginning with the PyeongChang, South Korea, Winter Olympics, which begin in one year.

"For a quarter-century, Bob expertly piloted NBC’s primetime coverage of the Olympics,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports. “It is with a tremendous amount of pride that I can simultaneously express our appreciation for Bob’s stellar, record-setting run, while also feeling very lucky that we have someone as talented as Mike to take over as our new primetime host.”

Costas served as NBC’s primetime host for 11 Olympics since 1992.

“It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years,” said Costas. “I’m especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me.”

Tirico, who joined NBC Sports Group in July 2016, served as host of Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports, as well as the British Open, the Ryder Cup and Breeders’ Cup. Tirico also handled play-by-play for Sunday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Notre Dame football.

“The level and longevity of Bob’s tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games,” said Tirico, who made his Olympics debut last summer as an NBC daytime host and host of the closing ceremony in Rio. “I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible.”