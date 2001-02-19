Time Warner Taps Omnibus
Time Warner Cable has selected OmniBus to supply stationwide news-automation and media-management systems for use in the launch of four upcoming 24-hour local news channels, as well as for NY1 News
when it moves to its new headquarters.
The order is valued at more than $6 million. According to Time Warner Cable Director of Engineering and Technology Harlan Neugeboren, use of standard databases and support made the system attractive.
