Trending

Time Warner Taps Omnibus

By

Time Warner Cable has selected OmniBus to supply stationwide news-automation and media-management systems for use in the launch of four upcoming 24-hour local news channels, as well as for NY1 News
when it moves to its new headquarters.

The order is valued at more than $6 million. According to Time Warner Cable Director of Engineering and Technology Harlan Neugeboren, use of standard databases and support made the system attractive.