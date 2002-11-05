Time Warner to carry G4
Comcast Corp.'s new digital gaming network, G4, has inked a carriage deal
with Time Warner Cable.
G4 will roll out as a basic digital service over the next two years.
G4 already has distribution pacts with Comcast and Insight Communications Co.
Inc., a minority investor.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.