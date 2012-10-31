Time Warner Cable Delays Earnings Release to Nov. 5
Time Warner Cable has rescheduled the release of its
third-quarter results due to the impact of superstorm Sandy.
The second largest cable operator in the nation will now
release third quarter results on Monday, Nov. 5, before the market opens.
Senior management will hold a conference call with analysts at
8:30 a.m. on that day.
Time Warner Cable had previously expected to announce
results on Oct. 31.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.