Time, CBS Salute Everyday Heroes
Time magazine and CBS' Early Show will team on an annual series of segments called "Heroes Among Us."
The five-part series, which launches Oct. 31, will spotlight on five "ordinary people doing extraordinary things."
More specifically, they will be five people who have already been profiled in People over the past year. Time and People are both published by Time Inc., a division of Time Warner.
