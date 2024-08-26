Tier-2 Troubles: WOW! Gets Downgraded by S&P Again
Move follows a similar hit for Cable One two weeks ago
There's trouble brewing for tier-2 cable operators.
A little over a week after downgrading Cable One for the second time this year, S&B Global revised WideOpenWest (WOW!) from “B” to “B-minus.”
“WOW! has limited liquidity and has exhausted its revolving credit facility,” the credit rating agency wrote in a note published late last week.
“As of June 30, 2024, [WOW!] had about $21 million of cash on balance sheet but no availability under its $250 million revolving credit facility due December 2026,” S&P added. “It recorded nearly breakeven free operating cash flow (FOCF) during the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a sizeable pull back in its expansion capex spend, which will hurt WOW!’s longer-term competitive positioning, in our view.”
The move followed another downgrade by S&P for WOW! from “B-plus” to “B” back in May.
Also in May, WOW! received a cash buyout offer from DigitalBridge Investments LLC and “various Crestview entities,” with the private-equity interests proposing to purchase all outstanding WOW! shares not already owned by Crestview for $4.80 a share.
As Ted Hearn’s Policyband Substack noted Monday, WOW! CEO Teresa Elder hasn’t provided an update on the offer, saying only that a board committee is looking at it.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
WOW!, which lost 4,700 broadband customers in the second quarter, isn't alone in its tier 2 struggles.
On August 14, S&P downgraded Cable One from “stable” to “negative,” after the Phoenix-based cable operator lost 8,900 high-speed internet customers in Q2.
“We believe Cable One's business prospects have deteriorated due to increasing competition from fiber-to-the home (FTTH) and fixed wireless access (FWA) providers,” S&P said. “As a result, we revised our downgrade threshold for the rating to 4x from 4.25x.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!