Thomson Sells Off Film-Transfer Business
By B&C Staff
Thomson said it is selling off its Thomson Grass Valley digital-film-transfer-equipment business to a group of private investors, led by German private-equity firm PARTER Capital Group.
The sale includes the Spirit film-scanning family, Bones digital intermediate work-flow tools and color-space-management product LUTher.
The deal is expected to close in October, and financial terms were not disclosed.
