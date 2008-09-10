Trending

Thomson Sells Off Film-Transfer Business

Thomson said it is selling off its Thomson Grass Valley digital-film-transfer-equipment business to a group of private investors, led by German private-equity firm PARTER Capital Group.

The sale includes the Spirit film-scanning family, Bones digital intermediate work-flow tools and color-space-management product LUTher.

The deal is expected to close in October, and financial terms were not disclosed.