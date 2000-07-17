Thompson to head Fox Sports Cable
Bob Thompson has been promoted from executive VP and COO, FOX Sports Regional Networks and FOX Sports International to president and CEO of FOX Cable Networks.
He will continue to be based in Los Angeles and Denver and report to President and CEO Jeff Shell. New duties include management of Fox's interests in digital sports programming networks including The Golf Channel, Speedvision and Outdoor Life.
