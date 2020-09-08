ThinkAnalytics Partners with Firstlight Media for Pay TV Personalization

Vendors ThinkAnalytics and Firstlight Media announced a partnership to combine their respective technologies to deliver search and recommendation products to pay TV and OTT service operators.

Toronto-based Firstlight Media will combine its content management system (CMS) with London-based ThinkAnalytics’ cloud native content delivery platform. The result, the two companies say, will be a personalized viewing experience that combines human-created editorial with AI-powered recommendations.

The partnership is being touted at the virtual IBC Show, which kicks off Tuesday.

The new partners didn’t announce any clients for the venture. ThinkAnalytics said it delivers content discovery and viewer insights to over 80 video service providers serving 350 million users in 43 languages with 6 billion recommendations per day. Customers include HBO Latin America, DirecTV Latin America, Liberty Global, Rogers, BBC, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Proximus, Sky, Astro, Singtel and Tata Sky.

“The nirvana of personalization is knowing not only the ‘what’ in the viewer’s decision-making process but also the ‘why,’” said Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. “The combination of ThinkAnalytics’ suite of tools and our own real-time personalization capabilities will turbocharge our customers’ ability to gain deeper, more actionable insights into content that’s coming—and content that was missed—that matters to the viewer.”