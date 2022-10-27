'The Serpent Queen' Gets Second Season Renewal

Starz has greenlit a sophomore season for its period drama The Serpent Queen prior to the show’s first season finale this Sunday.

The series, which stars Samantha Morton as 16th century ruler Catherine de Medici, who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. The first season of The Serpent Queen concludes October 30, according to the network.

"The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected,” Kathryn Busby, Starz president of original programming, said in a statement. “Catherine de Medici’s story is the perfect compliment to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

The Serpent Queen, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, is executive produced by Justin Haythe, Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff. ■