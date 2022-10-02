The Mother of All Pay TV Blackouts? ESPN Takedown on Dish and Sling TV Stirs Football Fan Revolt

On an early Saturday evening, Next TV was entertaining a few college-football-loving friends and family members at its Mid-City Los Angeles office, scrolling the Sling TV program guide with increasing consternation, hunting for the inexplicably hard-to-find ESPN network and its live coverage of the resurgent USC Trojans playing Arizona State.

After about three minutes of fruitless searching, it dawned on the confused Next TV -- our colleague Jon Lafayette had written earlier in the day about Dish Network's programming blackout of Disney networks. Now, Jon might have ignored my nagging advice about using sticky names like ESPN in headlines to better connect the implicative dots to consumers.

But suddenly I got it. ESPN -- along with ABC and every other programming network owned by Disney -- has been blacked out on Dish Network and Sling TV ... on a college football Saturday. A day before an NFL Sunday. And two days before Monday Night Football, a programming franchise that ESPN pays $1.1 billion a season to present.

With our resurgent Trojans, full of transfer-portal students, and 4-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally entering the game, and driving for an early-game TV, according to the Gamecast component of my ESPN smart phone app -- Next TV acted decisively ... and impulsively.

We ditched the $35-a-month Sling TV -- a service we've had since 2015 -- and signed up for the $65-a-month YouTube TV virtual pay TV platform.

Now, if you're asking Next TV to support its clickbait headline with cold, hard statistics, providing some idea as to how many likeminded Sling TV and Dish Network subscribers have rendered the same calculus this weekend, I can only tell you that Pac-12 primetime matchups tend to go late into the evening. And it is the season of Oktoberfest -- we cheered on our Cardinal and Gold in the spirited way you would for the blue-blood football program of a rich, entitled private university.

But I digress.

Linear satellite TV service Dish Network and virtual MVPD Sling TV lost a combined 252,000 subscribers in the second quarter without any major programming disruptions.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen has a long, well-known history of going to the mat on expensive program licensing negotiations. Ergen has chest-thumped on numerous occasions about how Dish -- a company whose priorities now rest in its nascent wireless service -- is willing to drop networks and "walk away" if the price is too high.

Just anecdotally based on our own impulse decision to raise our pay TV bill by $30 a month Saturday evening -- and all the activity we're seeing on social Sunday morning -- we think the number of Sling and Dish defections could end up being rather shocking when Q4 subscriber numbers are released earlier next year.

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)