‘The Good Fight’ Renewed by CBS All Access

CBS All Access drama The Good Fight has been renewed for a third season. The series was spun off from CBS series The Good Wife.

“The Good Fight is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP, original content, CBS All Access. “We can’t wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in season three.”

The first season and first nine episodes of season two are available to stream on CBS All Access. The season two finale will be available to stream Sunday, May 27.

In season two, the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously.

The series, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo.

Robert and Michelle King are showrunners and executive producers. The other exec producers are Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy.

The Good Fight is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month.