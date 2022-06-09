The Binge Isn't Busted After All? Netflix Scripted Chief Says Everything-All-at-Once Releasing Will Remain a Thing

Netflix's top exec for scripted original shows in the U.S. and Canada said the streaming giant will stick with its "binge model," the strategy of releasing entire seasons of series all at once.

“We fundamentally believe that we want to give our members the choice in how they view,” said Peter Friedlander, speaking earlier this week at a Hollywood Radio Television Society event.

“And so giving them that option on these scripted series to watch as much as they want to watch when they watch it, is still fundamental to what we want to provide. And so when you see something like a batched season with Stranger Things, this is our attempt at making sure we can get shows out quicker to the members," Friedlander added.

(The event was moderated by Variety TV editor Michael Schneider, and members of the various Penske Media Company trade conglomerate outlets including Variety and Deadline covered the proceedings.)

Also: Is the Binge Busted? All-at-Once Releasing of Streaming Series Could Be on Its Way Out

Rival SVOD services have moved toward trickling out episodes in a more traditional weekly format. And Netflix itself has staggered seasons for some recent high-profile series, including Ozark and Stranger Things. For example, Netflix released the first seven episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season on May 27, but the final two installments of the campaign won't premiere until July 1.

"We have had some experimentation in that space," Friedlander conceded. "But it’s also, you’re giving multiple-episodic-viewing experiences, it isn’t a standalone. So it really does, what we think, honors our relationship with our members and what their expectations are. There have been other types of launch cadences, but that’s connected to an unscripted approach or a competition approach.”