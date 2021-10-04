The Awards Are Still On! Best in Market Nominations Open

While the NAB Show 2021 may have been cancelled, submissions are still open for the Best in Market Awards, celebrating the best new products and solutions.

The Best in Market Awards offer a platform for the many products and solutions in the marketplace that could not be seen at major trade shows this year. The program will serve in place of the Best of Show Awards that would have run at the in-person event.

The awards are open to all manufacturers of professional TV, radio, and AV products and solutions, regardless of exhibitor status at major events.

The Best in Market awards will be judged and presented by Future brands TVBEurope, TV Tech, Radio World, Next, Mix, Broadcasting & Cable and Sound & Video Contractor.