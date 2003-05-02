Texas toys with ad tax
The American Advertising Association reported that Texas Republican Lieutenant
Governor David Dewhurst is proposing to extend the state's sales tax to
services, including advertising, to help close a school-budget-funding gap.
A similar proposal made it into law in Florida in 1987 before eventually
being repealed.
The AAF said the governor and speaker of the state house are both opposed to the
plan.
