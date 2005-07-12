Telepictures Ups Publicity Exec
Laura Danford Mandel, director of publicity for Telepictures Productions, has been named VP, publicity.
Mandel oversees publicity strategy and consumer and trade publicity for first-run series including Ellen DeGeneres, Judge Mathis, Extra, and network shows The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Gilligan's Island.
