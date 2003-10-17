TeleFutura Sees Future in Carolina
TeleFutura has its first North Carolina affiliate.
The Univision Communications Inc.-owned Hispanic network has bought a low-power station -- WIWW Durham, N.C. -- and changed the call letters to WTNC.
North Carolina is one of the top five markets for Hispanic-population growth in the country, according to the company.
