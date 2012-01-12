TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

BE OUR GUEST AT THIS EXCLUSIVE, INVITATION-ONLY EVENT FOR SENIOR TELEVISION INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES



Get an advance, behind-the-scenes look at what some of the industry's leading technology companies will introduce this spring. Leading vendors will unveil new product introductions exclusively for Summit attendees.



Focused Technology Panel Discussions highlighting real-world examples, including:

• Optimizing File Based Workflows

• Loudness Control in Commercial & Program Production and Transmission

• Media Asset Management - Finding that Show

• Election Coverage in 2012

• State-of-the-Art Sports Coverage

• Taking Maximum Advantage of Multiple Platforms



SUMMIT REGISTRATION, MEALS AND HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS ARE PROVIDED. YOU PAY ONLY THE COST OF DISCOUNTED AIRLINE TRANSPORTATION.

Sessions begin with a luncheon keynote at Noon on Wednesday, March 7 and end with a luncheon keynote on Thursday, concluding by 2:00 p.m. Program includes group cocktails and dinner Wednesday. Please schedule your departure flights no earlier than 4:30 p.m. FREE: Registration, Meals, Hotel Location: Orlando, FLAttendance is limited. Please send your registration immediately. This is an invitation-only event, with 80-100 top broadcast industry executives expected to attend.

TO QUALIFY FOR AN INVITATION

Please contact: Sandy Friedman at 917-281-4718 or sfriedman@nbmedia.com

For sponsorship opportunities, contact: Eric Trabb, 212.378.0400, x532 etrabb@nbmedia.com or Louis Hillelson, 917.281.4730 lhillelson@nbmedia.com

