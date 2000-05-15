TECHNOLOGY
Joe Mack, major account manager for television, Harris Corp., Cincinnati, named director, national television accounts for broadcast communications division.
Yvonne B. Matherne, communications manager, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses Inc., Atlanta, joins Crawford Communications Inc., Atlanta, as marketing manager.
Fred McDuffee, VP, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp., Research Triangle Park, N. C., named senior VP.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.