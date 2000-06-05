TECHNOLOGY
Peter Whitelaw, director, core technology, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., joins SOHOware Inc., Santa Clara, Calif., as VP, business development.
W.D. Ozley, VP, sales and marketing, Lockheed Martin Commercial Space Systems, Sunnyvale, Calif., joins Dilectric Communications, Raymond, Maine, as VP, broadcast sales and marketing.
