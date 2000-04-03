TECHNOLOGY
Ed Knapp, senior VP, engineering and chief technical officer, NextWave Telecom, Hawthorne, N.Y., named senior VP, wireless distribution, PacketVideo, Rochelle Park, N.J.
James McCallum, national spot sales manager, Harrington, Righter & Parsons, New York, named VP, national sales, Video Networks Inc., there.
Terri Swartz, VP, product marketing, MoreCom Inc., Philadelphia, joins Navic Systems, Needham, Mass., as VP, marketing.
David R. Baker, sales manager, KARE(TV) Minneapolis, named senior VP, sales, Digital Cyclone Inc., Minnetonka, Minn.
David Jaworski, CEO, Provident Ventures Inc., Seattle, named VP, site operations and development, Gaylord Digital, Nashville, Tenn.
