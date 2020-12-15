Technicolor Enlists RealVNC for Remote Support of Android TV Set-tops

Technicolor, one of the biggest sellers of Android TV-based set-tops to the pay TV market, has licensed a software solution from RealVNC to help its operator clients remotely service customer premises equipment (CPE) powered by the Google video OS.

Connect TV enables operator customer service reps and installation techs to remotely view and control Android TV CPE, a useful tool for cable companies who are trying to enable work-from-home environments amid the pandemic. Technicolor said its Connected Home division has shipped more Android TV set-top boxes than any other CPE manufacturer in the global “network service provider” market.

“The ability to have a complete picture of what customers are seeing, along with real-time access to diagnostic data about customer premises equipment (CPE) deployed by NSPs into subscribers’ homes streamlines the troubleshooting process,” said Girish Naganathan, CTO for Technicolor Connected Home, in a statement.

“It is far superior to the often frustrating process of having customer service representatives speak to customers on the telephone to resolve issues that are difficult to describe,” Naganathan added. “This will be important for NSPs that are deploying new feature-rich Android TV CPE, with its advanced UI and multiple applications. CSRs will be in a much better position to educate customers and resolve technical issues with Connect TV. It will reduce truck rolls and device returns while improving customer satisfaction.”

According to a Technicolor press rep, the partnership with RealVNC isn’t just an ordinary collaboration between two companies trading money for goods and services. It’s “strategic.”