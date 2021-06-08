TDS to Deploy Evolution Digital’s Android TV-powered eStream 4K Set-top

Centennial, Colo.-based video tech company Evolution Digital touted a key customer win for its Android TV-based eStream 4K set-top, securing deployment with Madison, Wis.-based cable operator TDS Telecom.

TDS touts 1.2 million broadband, TV and phone connections across 24 states. Currently, the MSO is using CommScope’s Arris-branded set-tops with its TDS TV+ IPTV system, which relies on TiVo software running on an Android TV operator tier OS. (In April, CommScope unveiled a plan to spin off its struggling set-top and broadband gateway business.)

In addition to integrating the eStream 4K set-top into the TDS TV+ customer premises equipment portfolio, TDS will also deploy Evolution Digital's eDM back-office software-as-a-service solution (SaaS) product, which will enable the cable operator to monitor devices, perform diagnostics and compute analytics.

TDS joins an Evolution Digital client roster that also includes Liberty Latin America, Blue Stream, Cincinnati Bell, Grande, Metronet, RCN, Midco, Blue Ridge and Service Electric Cablevision.

“As the popularity of streaming 4K UHD content, online gaming and other services continues to grow, customer premise equipment has increasingly had a larger role in meeting the consumer requirements for connected media experiences,” said Marc Cohen, executive VP of marketing and sales for Evolution Digital, in a statement. “Our Android TV offering, coupled with eDM, facilitate both enhanced customer satisfaction and streamlined OPEX, as operators like TDS can now avoid time and money spent towards truck rolls, equipment replacement and blind, reactive troubleshooting.”