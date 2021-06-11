TDS Telecom Drops AMC Networks

TDS Telecom, despite restarting carriage talks earlier this week, said Friday that it failed to reach an agreement with AMC Networks and have dropped the programmer’s channels from its lineup.

TDS had told customers earlier this month that it would drop the AMC Networks channels -- AMC, BBC America, BBC World News, IFC, Sundance TV and WE TV -- on June 10 in part because of the programmer’s practice of shifting original programming to its streaming service AMC Plus. But talks with the network resumed on June 8.

In an email message Friday (June 11), TDS Telecom director of external affairs & communications Kit Beyer said a deal with the channels couldn’t be reached, but added if the programmer were to strike a favorable deal with the National Cable Television Cooperative, the buying group for about 700 small cable operators across the country, it may reconsider. TDS is a member of NCTC.

“TDS dropped AMC Network channels as planned and communicated to our customers,” Beyer said in an email message. “If AMC comes back to NCTC members that no longer carry the network’s channels and offer lower rates or more flexible package options, creating value for consumers in this new environment of streaming services, TDS would review the terms and relaunch the network.”

TDS Telecom is part of publicly traded Telephone & Data Systems, and provides TV, broadband and phone service to about 1.2 million customers in 32 states across the country and 280,000 cable subscribers in Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina, Colorado, Utah and Oregon (after its purchases of Crestview Cable in 2017 and Bend Broadband in 2014). The AMC Networks negotiation affects "all TDS and Bend Broadband channel lineups," the company said.

Other smaller operators have expressed concern over the increasing shift of original programming from linear to streaming offerings. Conway, Arkansas operator Conway TV dropped AMC on June 10, and Massillon, Ohio-based MCTV said it would drop the channels on June 11. Officials at MCTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.