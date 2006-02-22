TCM To Launch Movie Database
Cable network Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will launch interactive movie database TCMdb in February.
Including library content licensed from the American Film Institute’s Catalog of Feature Films, the database will contain information—such as performer bios, trivia and studio info—on more than 130,000 movies from the late 19th century to present day.
TCM can be seen in more than 70 million homes.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.