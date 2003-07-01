TCM, AMC salute Hepburn
Turner Classic Movies will salute the late, great Katharine Hepburn with an
11-film tribute July 10.
AMC is planning its own four-film tribute, with two of those films repeated,
starting July 3.
Bravo had not finalized plans for any Hepburn tribute at press
time.
