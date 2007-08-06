TBS Names Top HR Officer
Loretta Young Walker, senior VP, human resources, for Turner Broadcasting System, has been named senior VP and chief human resources officer.
Walker joined TBS in 1999. She had been director of human resources for BellSouth's long-distance division.
Walker is based in Atlanta.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.