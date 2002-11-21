TBS nabs King of Queens
TBS Superstation is adding another comedy to its off-network stable, picking up
syndication rights to The King of Queens.
TBS is paying $425,000 per episode for the Sony Pictures Television show,
plus 90 seconds of national barter time.
The six-year deal calls for TBS to start airing 125 episodes in September
2006.
