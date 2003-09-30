Trending

TBS' Kuechenmeister to Retire

By

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. said Karl Kuechenmeister, head of sales and
marketing for Cartoon Network, would retire effective Oct. 3.

Kuechenmeister is a 30-year sales-and-marketing executive who spent the past
seven years at Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. Before that, he served stints at
MTV Networks, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Telepictures, NBC
and CBS.