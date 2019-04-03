TBS Gives ‘The Last O.G.’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 31).

On the strength of just over 300 million TV ad impressions, TBS’s promo for The Last O.G., the Tracy Morgan comedy now in its second season, rises to first place from fifth last time. HGTV’s promo for Restored by the Fords holds steady in second place, while Food Network’s promo for Buddy vs. Duff shifts from third to fourth, and last week’s chart-topping promo, for CBS’s Million Dollar Mile, slips to fifth.

New to the ranking this week: FX promotes its vampire horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows in third place.

Notably, the Restored by the Fords promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (138) in our ranking, getting 38% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).