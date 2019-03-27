CBS Gives ‘Million Dollar Mile’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 24).

On the strength of nearly 371 million TV ad impressions, CBS’s promo for Million Dollar Mile, a new reality competition from executive producer LeBron James, is No. 1. HGTV’s promo for Restored by the Fords holds steady in second place, while Food Network’s promo for Buddy vs. Duff moves up a notch, from fourth to third.

New to the ranking this week: NBC promotes ensemble drama The Village in fourth place and TBS celebrates the return of Tracy Jordan comedy The Last O.G. in fifth.

Notably, the Restored by the Fords promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (139) in our ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).