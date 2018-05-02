TBS Gives ‘The Last O.G.’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 29).

For the second week in a row, cable networks sweep our top five. This week’s chart-topper: TBS. Promos for its Tracy Morgan vehicle The Last O.G. racked up 175.5 million TV ad impressions.

HGTV grabs the next two slots, first with a multi-series promo at No. 2, and then again for mother-daughter home-reno show Good Bones at No. 3. TBS sister network TNT lands at fourth place for its crime drama Animal Kingdom, while Food Network closes out our ranking with Iron Chef Gauntlet.

Notably, Animal Kingdom scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (139) in our ranking, with its promos getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).