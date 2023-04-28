T-Mobile Returns to FWA Expansion Mode, Adds 523K Customers in Q1
T-Mobile also pledges to add more capacity and coverage to its 5G network
T-Mobile said it added 523,000 fixed wireless access customers in the first quarter, silencing speculation, at least for now, among some analysts that growth of that new residential broadband business is already being undermined by capacity constraints.
T-Mobile, which added 338,000 FWA subs in Q1 last year, now has a base of 3.2 million FWA customers.
Further, the wireless company said it is expanding coverage in its 5G network to reach an additional 25 million consumers and wants to reach a total of 300 million U.S. wireless customers by the end of 2023.
It also wants to increase its midband 5G spectrum from a current level of 150MHz to 200MHz by the New Year's Day.
T-Mobile on Thursday additionally reiterated its commitment to providing enough capacity to support 8 million FWA subscriptions by 2025.
T-Mobile Home Internet slowed its roll just a bit sequentially late last year, adding 524,000 customers in the fourth quarter vs. 578,000 in Q3. Since the technology relies on excess network capacity beyond what is allocated for mobile customers, and is only available in places in T-Mobile's footprint where excess capacity actually exists, at least one equity analysts wondered if the slight slowdown was a sign that T-Mobile FWA was running out of room.
Last week, the nation's other major FWA provider, Verizon, announced the addition of a quarterly record 393,000 fixed wireless customers in Q1, upping its base to 1.847 million users.
So, in a span of about two years, low-priced FWA home internet has infiltrated 5 million American homes.
Comcast, which saw its broadband expansion trickle to 5 million users in Q1, has noticed, based on its latest ad campaign.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!