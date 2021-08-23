T-Mobile Offers Free Apple TV Plus for 1 Year

T-Mobile just added one more way to get Apple TV Plus for free.

The wireless carrier is giving away the $4.99 SVOD service for one year to subscribers of its Magenta and Magenta Max unlimited plans, as well as its T-Mobile for Business small biz customers.

Customers in Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium plans also get the promotion, which starts on Wednesday, August 25. (T-Mobile customers can visit my.t-mobile.com, while customers still using the eligible Sprint-branded unlimited plans sign up at www.promotions.t-mobile.com.)

T-Mobile has offered customers under its premium "Magenta"-branded services free Netflix since 2017. And the carrier, which scrubbed its own virtual MVPD, TVision, just months after its launch late last year, promotes Philo and YouTube TV.

The Apple TV Plus announcement comes after T-Mobile's wireless rival, AT&T, announced last week that its Cricket Wireless unlimited subscribers would receive the $9.99-a-month ad-supported HBO Max service for free.

Verizon, meanwhile, offers a range of streaming video services, including Disney Plus and Discovery Plus, on promotion.

As for Apple, it recently trimmed a promotion that offered purchasers of Apple hardware one year free of Apple TV Plus. Apple gadget buyers now get three free months of the SVOD service.