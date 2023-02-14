T-Mobile Network Chief Neville Ray's Retirement Announcement Precedes National Service Disruption
Service outage affected customers from New York to California
Just hours after announcing his retirement (opens in new tab) as President of Technology for T-Mobile following a 23-year stint at the wireless carrier, Neville Ray had to go into crisis mode Monday evening, as the company dealt with a national service outage affecting customers from New York to California.
At one point Monday evening, Down Detector counted (opens in new tab) over 80,000 T-Mobile network problem reports, with many users reporting no cellular network connection whatsoever. Users also took to Reddit (opens in new tab) to report problems.
"Our teams are rapidly addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas. The situation is improving and we hope to have a full resolution very soon. We apologize for any disruption caused," Ray tweeted (opens in new tab) on Monday.
Ray later tweeted again (opens in new tab) saying network performance was stabilizing.
Earlier on Monday, T-Mobile announced Ray's departure, which is set for the fall. He'll be replaced by current Chief Network Officer Ulf Ewaldsson.
“There are so many things Neville has contributed to this company, but one of the most important has been his commitment to building the best, most effective technology team in this industry that will continue to deliver for our future," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a statment. "Neville and his team have worked tirelessly to bring the Un-carrier from last to best in network performance and made T-Mobile’s network a true competitive weapon."
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
