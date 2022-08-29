T-Mobile Makes 'Apple TV Plus on Us' a Permanent Thing

In the competitive business of unlimited wireless, entertainment bundles matter, and T-Mobile has added another key compliment with the addition of permanent free Apple TV Plus service for its premium "Magenta Plus" customers.

T-Mobile was already offering these subscribers Apple TV Plus free for one year. Starting on August 31, these subscriber will have free access to Apple's $4.99-a-month SVOD service for as long as they stay on their T-Mobile Magenta Plus plan.

Meanwhile, subscribers to the slightly cheaper "Magenta" plan will gain access to T-Mobile's "Apple TV Plus on Us" promotion for six months.

Magenta Plus users have already enjoyed free Netflix Standard Plan service (a $15.49-a-month value) for some time, with Magenta customers getting the $9.99-a-month Netflix "Basic" plan.

Notably, Magenta Plus users also get a year's free of Paramount Plus ($4.99), in addition to 4K/UHD streaming quality.

In terms of rival U.S. carriers, Verizon offers its premium unlimited wireless users the Disney Bundle for free, in addition to Apple Arcade and Apple Music.

AT&T stopped bundling HBO Max with its unlimited plans earlier this summer. However, HBO Max's new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently said it had reached a deal to restore service to AT&T wireless customers soon.