T-Mobile Makes 'Apple TV Plus on Us' a Permanent Thing
By Daniel Frankel published
T-Mobile's premium unlimited wireless customers already get year free of Apple TV Plus to go with a free Netflix standard plan
In the competitive business of unlimited wireless, entertainment bundles matter, and T-Mobile has added another key compliment with the addition of permanent free Apple TV Plus service for its premium "Magenta Plus" customers.
T-Mobile was already offering these subscribers Apple TV Plus free for one year. Starting on August 31, these subscriber will have free access to Apple's $4.99-a-month SVOD service for as long as they stay on their T-Mobile Magenta Plus plan.
Meanwhile, subscribers to the slightly cheaper "Magenta" plan will gain access to T-Mobile's "Apple TV Plus on Us" promotion for six months.
Magenta Plus users have already enjoyed free Netflix Standard Plan service (a $15.49-a-month value) for some time, with Magenta customers getting the $9.99-a-month Netflix "Basic" plan.
Notably, Magenta Plus users also get a year's free of Paramount Plus ($4.99), in addition to 4K/UHD streaming quality.
In terms of rival U.S. carriers, Verizon offers its premium unlimited wireless users the Disney Bundle for free, in addition to Apple Arcade and Apple Music.
AT&T stopped bundling HBO Max with its unlimited plans earlier this summer. However, HBO Max's new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently said it had reached a deal to restore service to AT&T wireless customers soon.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.