T-Mobile Just Made Watching Sports (and Slacking Off) Even Easier

For the ninth-consecutive Major League Baseball season, T-Mobile is offering customers a pro baseball season's worth of free access to MBL.TV.

Any T-Mobile customer can claim the deal, valued at $149.99 a season, by visiting T-Mobile by EOD Monday. This season, T-Mobile hopes to build on the record 52 million hours of MLB streaming it delivered on its platform last year.

The wireless company is rolling out a new product feature called “Secret Baseball Button,” a bluetooth-enabled tool that allows office workers and other customers constrained by "The Man" to watch baseball on the job without risk of being caught by their boss.

According to the company, one click of a button fills an MLB.TV user's screen with a tab that mimics a business-themed video call. Users can toggle right back to the game action with another button-push once the boss is gone.

While games found in local coverage areas are not included in the plan, the MLB.TV out-of-market games streaming service still offers value for fans looking to watch as much MLB content as possible, including for teams outside their local markets.

"T-Mobile customers love baseball” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and [products for T-Mobile, in a statement. “So we wanted to do something special this year to ensure they can enjoy their free MLB.TV and all that baseball ... with a simple tap of the Secret Baseball Button.”

On top of free MLB.TV, T-Mobile customers with Magenta Status can also get free access to streaming services like Apple TV Plus, Hulu and Netflix with the company’s bundled deals.