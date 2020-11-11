T-Mobile Extends LTE Home Internet to 130 More Cities

T-Mobile’s goal of biting into the cable industry’s 70% market share for U.S. fixed home internet service has become a little more in reach with the launch of wireless 4G/LTE home internet service in 130 additional cities.

The $50-a-month, self-installed service is now infiltrating urban centers in New York, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Specific cities in the expansion include Detroit, Cleveland, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Pittsburgh and Sioux Falls.

The self-proclaimed Un-carrier said that followings merger with Sprint, it will be able to reach half of U.S. households with fixed wireless 5G service within six years.

T-Mobile just re-launched the video service compliment to its fixed wireless service, which it calls TVision.

Speaking to investors last week during T-Mobile’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Mike Sievert said TVision is a “big piece of what it’s all about.

“We're coming soon with home broadband,” he added. “We're serious about home broadband. It's going to be an important way that we grow this business and make money, and you have to have the full suite of services to really be able to serve customers there.”