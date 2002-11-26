T. Howard Foundation creates memorial scholarship
The Alexandria, Va.-based T. Howard Foundation is establishing a scholarship
honoring its namesake, satellite-TV pioneer H. Taylor Howard, who died in the
crash of his small plane Nov. 13.
The scholarship will go to a minority student majoring in engineering.
