Systems Directory

Cablevision Greater New York
1111 Stewart Ave.
Bethpage, NY 11714
516-803-2300
OWNERSHIP: Cablevision Systems Corp.
BASIC SUBS: 2,952,213 (Long Island, Bronx, parts of Brooklyn, lower Hudson Valley region, NY: southern Connecticut and central, southern and northern New Jersey)
EXPANDED BASIC: About $46 for 76 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 49.2%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 45.3%
MODEM PENETRATION: 28.4%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Rutledge, president, Cable & Communications; BA, economics, California University, California, PA; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Cable; voice: 516-803-2300
2
Comcast New England Region
676 Island Pond Road
Manchester, NH 03109
603-695-1400
603-628-3313
OWNERSHIP: Comcast Corp.
BASIC SUBS: 2.2 million (A total of 343 communities including parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut)
EXPANDED BASIC: $33 to $40 for 65 to 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Casey, senior VP, New England Region; b. New York, 1959; immediate past position: executive VP, AT&T Broadband; voice: 603-695-1601; fax: 603-628-3313
3
Comcast Greater Chicago Region
1500 McConnor Pkwy.
Schaumburg, IL 60173
847-585-6300
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1.75 million (Chicago and suburbs, as well as northwest and north central Indiana)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.06 for 75 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Joe Stackhouse, regional senior VP; b. Denver, 1961; B.S., psychology, Colorado State University, 1984; immediate past position: senior VP, AT&T Broadband Denver; voice: 847-585-6310; fax: 847-585-6336; e-mail: joseph_stackhouse@cable.comcast.com
4
Comcast San Francisco Bay Area Region
12647 Alcosta Blvd., Suite 200
San Ramon, CA 94583
925-973-7000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1.7 million (Nine counties, which include the San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland metropolitan areas)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43 for 75 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Rick Germano, regional senior VP; attended Colgate College; immediate past position: senior VP, Comcast in Seattle; voice: 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015
5
Comcast Pennsylvania/Delaware Region
3220 Tillman Drive, Suite 400
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-638-6535
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1.6 million (Philadelphia and its suburbs; central Pennsylvania including Harrisburg; and New Castle, DE)
EXPANDED BASIC: $23.61 to $44.80 for 71 to 90 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Arnold, senior regional VP, PA/DE; b. Brooklyn, NY, 1952; BA, history, St. Peter's College, Jersey City, NJ; immediate past position: regional VP, NJ; voice: 215-638-6535; fax: 215-638-6510
6
Time Warner of New York & New Jersey
120 East 23 St.
New York, NY 10010
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable
BASIC SUBS: 1,410,544 (Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Mt. Vernon, western third of Brooklyn, Orange County, Sullivan County, Ulster County and parts of Dutchess, Greene and Delaware counties, NY; Bergen County, NJ)
EXPANDED BASIC: $50.69 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Howard Szarfarc, president, Time Warner Cable of New York & New Jersey; b. Brooklyn, NY, 1955; BS, Accounting, Brooklyn College; MBA, Columbia University; immediate past position: GM; voice: 212-420-4873; fax: 212-420-4803
7
Comcast New Jersey Region
145 Wyckoff Road, 2nd Floor
Eatontown, NJ 07724
732-542-8107
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1.4 million (Throughout New Jersey, including Jersey City, Woodbridge and Camden)
EXPANDED BASIC: $30.50 to $36.50 for 69 to 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Joseph Fischer, senior regional VP, NJ Region; b.1950, New York; B.S., electrical engineering, Rutgers College; J.D., Suffolk University Law School; immediate past position: senior VP, telephony operations; voice: 732-542-8107
8
Comcast Michigan Region
29777 Telegraph Rd., Suite 4400B
Southfield, MI 48034
248-233-4509
248-233-4719
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1.35 million (Includes Detroit and suburbs, Grand Rapids/Battle Creek, Flint, and Lansing)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.60 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Dudkin, regional senior VP; University of Delaware; immediate past position: VP of Technical Operations, Comcast Greater Chicago Region; voice: 248-233-6827; fax: 248-233-4719
9
Comcast Washington State
22025 30th Dr. SE
Bothell, WA 98021
425-398-6000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1,095,000 (Seattle, Tacoma, Bellingham, Everett, Olympia, Bremerton, Spokane and Aberdeen)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.29 for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Len Rozek, senior VP, Washington State; accounting and finance, Northern Illinois University; CPA; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Southern Division, Comcast; voice: 425-398-6212; fax: 425-398-6154
10
Bright House Networks, Tampa Bay Division
700 Carillon Parkway, Suite 1
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
727-329-2000
OWNERSHIP: Advance/Newhouse Communications
BASIC SUBS: 1,020,000 (Eight counties surrounding Tampa Bay, FL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.49 for 78 channels (average)
PAY PENETRATION: 30%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 40%
MODEM PENETRATION: 34%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Hyman, division president; b. Dallas, 1950; BA, University of Northern Colorado; master's in economics, University of Rhode Island; immediate past position: GM, Colorado Springs, CO, Cablevision; voice: 727-329-2000
11
Comcast Washington DC Metro/Virginia Region
11101 University Blvd.
Manassas, VA 20110
703/789-8100
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 1 million (Washington, D.C., and suburbs in Maryland and Virginia)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45 for 60 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jaye Gamble, senior VP; B.S., commerce, The University of Virginia; M.A., telecommunications policy, George Washington University; M.B.A., Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania; voice: 703-789-8100
12
Comcast Maryland/Delaware Region
8110 Corporate Drive
Baltimore, MD 21236
410-931-4600
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 780,442 (Including Baltimore and the surrounding Metro Area, Chesapeake Bay and Southern Delaware)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47 for 75 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Barbara Gehrig, senior VP; B.S. University of Maryland, College Park College of Business & Management; immediate past position: Atlantic Division VP of finance; voice: 410-513-0515; fax: 410-513-0543
13
Bright House Networks, Central Florida Division
2251 Lucien Way
Maitland, FL 32751
407-215-5524
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Entertainment & Advance/Newhouse Partnership
BASIC SUBS: 777,000 (Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, Marion, Lake, Flagler and Sumter counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.29 for 73 channels
PAY PENETRATION: NA
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 48%
MODEM PENETRATION: 40%
TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Christian Fenger, division president; BS, public relations, Syracuse University; masters of professional studies, media management, Syracuse University, Newhouse School of Public Communications; immediate past position: senior VP of operations, Western Division and North Central Regions, Charter Communications Inc.; voice: 407-215-5524; fax: 407-215-5536; e-mail: chris.fenger@mybrighthouse.com
14
Middle America Cox
3015 SSE Loop 323
Tyler, Texas 75701
903-595-3701
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 772,326 (Primarily in Arkansas, but also in parts of Louisiana and Texas)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.54 for 65 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Janet Barnard, VP/region manager; b. Diller, NE, 1959; BS, business administration with a major in accounting, University of Nebraska, 1981; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Omaha; voice: 903-579-3130; fax: 903-596-9008; email: Janet.Barnard@cox.com
15
Cox Arizona
1550 W. Deer Valley Rd.
DV3-08
Phoenix, AZ 85027
623-594-1000
OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications Inc.
BASIC SUBS (2003): 770,954 (Phoenix and Southern Arizona)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for about 70 channels (varies by market)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Rizley, VP/region manager; b. Glendora, CA; BA, communications, Brigham Young University; master's in international management, Thunderbird, the Garvin School of International Management; voice: 623-328-3601; fax: 623-322-7918
16
Time Warner Houston
8590 W. Tidwell Rd.
Houston, TX 77040
713-462-1900
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 750,000 (62 cities, including Houston)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.99 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Ron McMillan, president; b. Brownwood, TX; BA, Howard Payne College; immediate past position: president/GM, Time Warner Milwaukee; voice: 713-895-2601; fax: 713-895-2534
17
Comcast South Florida Region
2501 SW 145 Ave., Suite 200
Miramar, FL 33027
1-800-COMCAST
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 715,000 (Including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Treasure Coast and the Keys)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.00 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Filemon Lopez, senior regional VP, South Florida Region; b. Mexico, 1958; BA, radio, television and film, Valdosta State; MA, communications, Eastern Illinois University; immediate past position: president, Comcast University; voice: 954-534-7001; fax: 954-534-7077; e-mail: filemon_lopez@cable.comcast.com
18
Comcast Atlanta Region
2925 Courtyards Drive
Norcross, GA 30052
770-559-2424
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 710,000 (Atlanta metro area and parts of Northern Georgia)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.50 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Bill Connors, regional senior VP, Atlanta Region; b. Japan, 1961; BCN, structural engineering, University of Florida in Gainesville; immediate past position: regional VP, Comcast Southern Division; voice: 770-559-2476; fax: 770-559-7621; e-mail: bill_connors@cable.comcast.com.
19
Comcast Colorado Region
8000 E. Iliff Ave.
Denver, CO 80231
303-603-2000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 690,000 (Denver metro area, Fort Collins, Greeley, Pueblo, Aspen and Vail, CO)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.99 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Scott Binder, senior VP; b. 1961; BS, business administration, University of Nebraska, 1985; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Comcast Bay Area; voice: 303-603-2000; fax: 303-603-2600; e-mail: Scott_Binder@cable.comcast.com.
20
Comcast Gulf Coast Region
5205 Fruitville Rd.
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-342-3552
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 687,000 (Includes systems serving Florida's West Coast, Tallahassee and the panhandle areas of Florida and Alabama)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.10 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Dvoskin, regional VP; b. New York, 1957; MBA, Tulane University, graduate of Emory University; immediate past position: product management and strategic planning with Sprint Communications; voice: 941-342-3550; fax: 941-371-5097; e-mail: steve_dvoskin@cable.comcast.com
21
Comcast Western Atlantic Region
15 Summit Park Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15275
412-747-6400
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 660,000 (Southwestern Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, the suburbs of Cleveland and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44 for 65 to 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Sansom, regional senior VP, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and The Wharton Business School; Immediate past position: VP and GM, Comcast Baltimore Metro Region; voice: 412-747-6400
22
Adelphia SoCal-West
2323 Teller Road
Newbury Park, CA 91320
888-683-1000
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia Communications Corp.
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 624,000 (Desert coastal metro areas)*
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.60 for 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Dan Deutsch, area VP of operations; b. Tacoma, WA, 1960; Business major, Pierce College and Moorpark College; immediate past position: area director, AT&T Broadband; voice: 805-375-5201; fax: 805-375-3176; e-mail: dan.deutsch@adelphia.com
23
Adelphia SoCal-East
4175 E La Palma Ave, Suite 200
Anaheim, CA 92807
714-854-1956
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 576,000 (Orange country and foothills)*
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.60 for 58 to 64 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Pennie Contos, area VP, Southern California region; b. Boston; Associates Degree, Business Administration, Middlesex College; immediate past position: regional manager, Century Communications Corp.; voice: 714-854-1956; fax: 714-854-1977; e-mail: pennie.contos@adelphia.com
24
Comcast Oregon/Southwest Washington
9605 SW Nimbus
Beaverton, OR 97008
503-605-6000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 558,000 (Vancouver, WA; Portland metropolitan area, Beaverton, Tualatin, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Gresham; Salem, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene, OR)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.04 for 71 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Curt Henninger, senior VP; b. Geneva, IL, 1957; B.S., marketing, University of Illinois, Champagne, 1979; immediate past position: VP, marketing and sales, MediaOne Northeast region; e-mail: curt_henninger@cable.comcast.com.
25
Comcast Central California Region
4350 Pell Dr.
Sacramento, CA 95838
916-858-4800
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 550,000 (Greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Joseph Gamble, regional VP; b. Pittsburgh, 1966; B.S., Ohio University, 1989; immediate previous position: VP/GM, Comcast, Pittsburgh; voice: 916-648-7837; fax: 916-648-7841; e-mail: joseph_gamble@cable.comcast.com
26
Cox San Diego
5159 Federal Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92105
619-263-9251
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 532,236
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: William Geppert, VP/region manager; b. Cumberland, MD; BA, social science, University of South Florida; immediate past position: managing director, Cable North West, United Kingdom; voice: 619-266-5359; fax: 619-266-5060
27
Time Warner Cable Southwest Division
300 Parker Square, Suite 210
Flower Mound, TX 75028
972-899-7300
OWNERSHIP: Texas & Kansas City Cable Partners, L.P.
BASIC SUBS: 523,000 (El Paso; Rio Grande Valley; Beaumont/Port Arthur; Corpus Christi; Laredo; Del Rio/Eagle Pass/Uvalde; Gonzales/Cuero/Yoakum; Kerrville; Wichita Falls)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.48 for 76 channels (average)
PENETRATION: 26.6%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 28.7%,
MODEM PENETRATION: 25.33%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Robert Moel, division president; b. West Palm Beach, FL; B.S., Electrical Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; MBA, Columbia Graduate School of Business; Masters, Electrical Engineering, California State University; Licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Texas; immediate past position: president, Kansas City Division; voice: 972-899-7381; fax: 972-899-8500; email: robert.moel@twcable.com
28 (tie)
Comcast Dallas
2951 Kinwest Pkwy.
Irving, TX 75063
972-830-380
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 500,000 (Dallas and 48 nearby communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.50 for 89 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Cleland, area director for Dallas; b. Detroit; Northwood University BA, business administration; immediate past position: VP of operations and business services in Comcast's Midwest Division; voice 972-830-3800; fax:972-830-3920
28 (tie)
Comcast Southern California Region
550 N. Continental Blvd., Suite 250
El Segundo, CA 90245
310-647-3000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 500,000 (Parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46 for 75 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Deborah Picciolo, regional senior VP; attended the University of California at Los Angeles; immediate past position: regional VP operations; voice: 310-647-3000; fax: 310-647-3079
30
Cox Oklahoma
6301 Waterford Blvd, Suite 200
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
405-286-5381
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 491,000
EXPANDED BASIC: $38 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Dave Bialis, VP/region manager; b. 1954, BS, accounting/finance, University of Southern California; immediate past position: CFO, Atlanta Journal & Constitution; voice: 405-286-5202; fax: 405-286-5260; e-mail: dave.bialis@cox.com
31
Time Warner Raleigh, NC
101 Innovation Ave., Suite 100
Morrisville, NC 27560
919-573-7000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 490,000 (16 central and southeastern North Carolina counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.60 for 77 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Adams, president; b. Binghamton, NY, 1955, AS, engineering, Florida International University, 1977; immediate past position, president, Time Warner Rochester division; voice: 919-573-7041; fax: 919-573-7042
32
Cox New England
9 J. P. Murphy Hwy.
West Warwick, RI 02893
401-383-1919
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 450,000 (38 communities in Rhode Island and 19 communities in Connecticut)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.99 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Paul Cronin, VP/region manager; B.S., business administration, Plymouth State College, 1982; MBA, Providence College, 1994; voice: 401-615-1700
33
Charter St. Louis
941 Charter Commons Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63017
636-207-7044
OWNERSHIP: Charter Communications Inc.
BASIC SUBS: 447,500 (St. Louis and St. Charles counties and Metro East, including Belleville, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.99 for 81 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Dave Miller, acting VP, GM; BA, University of Kansas; Executive Leadership Program, Washington University; immediate past position: group VP of operators for Charter cable systems throughout rural Missouri and Arkansas; voice: 636-207-7044
34 (tie)
Time Warner Milwaukee
1320 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53212
414-277-4000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable
BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (Southeast Wisconsin)
STANDARD TIER: $43.95 for 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jack Herbert, president; b. Columbus, OH; Ohio State University; immediate past position; group VP, finance, Time Warner Cable divisions in Ohio, Memphis and Los Angeles; voice: 414-277-4000; fax: 414-277-8049; e-mail: jack.herbert@twcable.com
34 (tie)
Time Warner Cable
Western Ohio Division
4333 Display Ln.
Kettering, OH 45429
937-294-6800
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable
BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (385 communities, including Dayton, Troy, Findlay and Lima)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Reed, acting division president. See Time Warner Cincinnati (43) for contact and biographical information.
36
Time Warner Cable, Northeast Ohio Division
530 S. Main St., Suite 1751
Akron, OH 44311
330-633-9203
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 418,919 (209 communities in Ohio and western Pennsylvania)
EXPANDED BASIC: $48.99 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Fry, division president; b. East Canton, OH, 1951; attended Kent State University; immediate past position: GM, Time Warner Akron; voice: 330-633-9203; fax: 330-633-7970; e-mail: steve.fry@twcable.com
37
Cox Hampton Roads
1341 Crossways Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-224-4269
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 415,000 (Hampton Roads, VA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.29 for 68 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Frank Bowers, VP/region manager; attended Syracuse University; voice: 757-222-8493; fax: 757-671-1501
38
Cox Las Vegas
121 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-383-4000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 400,000 (Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Clark County, Nev.)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.99 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Leo Brennan, VP/region manager; BS, BA, Ohio State University; immediate past position: VP/region manager, Cox Orange County/Palos Verdes (CA); voice: 702-384-8084 ext. 1150; fax 702-383-0614
39
Time Warner Charlotte
3140 W. Arrowood Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28273
704-378-2500
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable
BASIC SUBS: 392,000 (100 communities in nine counties around the city of Charlotte, NC)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.60 for 91 channels
PAY PENETRATION: NA
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 32%
MODEM PENETRATION: 33%
TOP EXECUTIVE: David Auger, division president; attended Ohio State University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Minneapolis; voice: 704-378-2950; fax: 704-504-1997
40
Oceanic Time Warner Hawaii
200 Akamainui St.
Mililani, HI 96789
808-625-2100
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS (2003): 390,000 (Entire state of Hawaii)
EXPANDED BASIC: $36 for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Nate Smith, president; b. Mt. Kisco, NY, 1952; BA, English and humanities, Ohio Wesleyan University, 1974; immediate past position: CEO, Sky TV, New Zealand; voice: 808-625-2100; fax: 808-625-5888
41
Comcast Central Indiana
5330 E. 65th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-275-6370
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 355,000 (Includes Indianapolis and suburbs; Fort Wayne and suburbs; and Muncie, Ind.)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.99 to $48.99 for 70 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Cindy Cade, area VP; Indiana, B.A., University of Alabama; immediate past position: area GM, Comcast Central Alabama; voice: 317-275-6444; fax: 317-275-6603
42
Time Warner Los Angeles
959 South Coast Dr., Suite 300
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
714-430-5555
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 353,132 (Agua Dulce, Canoga Park, Canyon Country, Chatsworth, Cypress, El Segundo, Encino, Fountain Valley, Gardena, Garden Grove, Granada Hills, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Lawndale, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Northridge, Orange, Reseda, Rossmoor, San Fernando, San Marino, Santa Clarita, South Pasadena, Stanton, Stevenson Ranch, Tarzana, Torrance, West Hills, Westminster, Winnetka, Woodland Hills and other portions of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, CA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.40 for 82 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 45%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 72%
MODEM PENETRATION: 43%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Roger Keating, president; b. Toledo, OH; BS, industrial engineering, University of Notre Dame; MBA, Stamford University; immediate past position: president, TWC National Division; voice: 714-430-5552; fax: 714-430-5550
43
Time Warner Cincinnati
11252 Cornell Park Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
513-489-5000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 350,000 (139 communities surrounding Cincinnati)
EXPANDED BASIC: $37 to $45 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Reed, president; b. El Paso, TX, 1944; BS, electrical engineering, Texas Tech, 1966; MBA, Southern Methodist University, 1974; immediate past position: president, Jones Space Link; voice: 513-489-5077; e-mail: virgil.reed@twcable.com
44
Comcast St. Paul Area
10 River Park Plaza
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-493-5000
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 345,000 (St. Paul and suburbs in MN and western WI)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45 for 75 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Bill Wright, area VP, St. Paul; B.S., University of Florida; immediate past position: GM, Comcast Tucson; voice: 651-493-5455; fax: 651-493-5000
45
Time Warner Cable Syracuse Division
6005 Fair Lakes Rd.
East Syracuse, NY 13057
315-634-6200
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 344,000 (Syracuse metro area, Cortland, Fulton, Oswego Central Square, Ithaca, Rome, Ilion, Oneida, Hamilton, Watertown, Carthage, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Massena, Malone and Champlain, NY)
EXPANDED BASIC: $48.40 for 75 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 35%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 43%
MODEM PENETRATION: 37%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mary Cotter, president; BA, Syracuse University; immediate past position: operations VP, New Channels Corp.; voice: 315-634-6215; fax: 315-634-6219
46
Time Warner Cable Greensboro
4510 Weybridge Lane, Suite 100
Greensboro, NC 27407
336-665-0160
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 343,740 (Seven North Carolina counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: $48.10 for up to 74 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 54%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 32%
MODEM PENETRATION: 34%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jack Stanley, president; b. McRae, GA; studied electronics technology at South Georgia Technical School; immediate past position: VP of operations, Time Warner Charlotte; voice (assistant): 336-665-0160, ext. 3501; fax: 336-665-7625; e-mail: jack.stanley@twcable.com
47
Time Warner Cable South Carolina
293 Greystone Blvd.
Columbia, SC 29210
803-251-5300
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 343,000 (71 South Carolina communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39.58 for 71 channels (average)
PAY PENETRATION: NA
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 45%
MODEM PENETRATION: 34%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Wayne Knighton, division president; BEE, electrical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; MBA, Georgia State University; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Minnesota; voice: 803-251-5297; fax: 803-251-5345; e-mail: wayne.knighton@twcable.com
48
Time Warner Cable San Antonio
1900 Blue Crest Ln.
San Antonio, TX 78247
P.O. Box 460849
San Antonio, TX 78246
210-352-4600
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 340,000 (San Antonio)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.40 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Kidd, division president; b. Providence, RI; BS, business administration, Georgia State University, 1972; immediate past position: president, Make A Wish Foundation of Oregon; voice: 210-352-4699; fax: 210-352-4694; e-mail: kevin.kidd@twcable.com
49
Comcast Middle Tennessee
660 Mainstream Dr.
Nashville, TN 37228
615-244-7462
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 331,000 (Nashville and the surrounding metropolitan area)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Caudill, area VP; b. Springfield, OH, 1948; BS, accounting, Wright State University, 1976; immediate past position: Midwest Region, customer service VP, MediaOne; voice: 615-244-7462, ext. 1460; fax: 615-255-5354; e-mail: virgil_caudill@cable.comcast.com
50
Time Warner Columbus
1266 Dublin Rd.
Columbus, OH 43215
614-481-5000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 324,000 (Columbus metropolitan area and 19 counties in Central and Southeast Ohio)
EXPANDED BASIC: $37.95 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Rhonda Fraas, division president; b. Louisville, KY, 1957; attended Springhill College and Sullivan Junior College; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable, Columbus Division; voice (assistant): 614-481-5300; fax: 614-481-5052
51
Time Warner Rochester
71 Mt. Hope Ave.
Rochester, NY 14620
585-756-5000
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 327,000 (Rochester, Batavia and the greater Finger Lakes region)
EXPANDED BASIC: $51.74 for 71 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jeffrey Hirsch, division president; b. Providence, RI, 1972; B.A., communications, University of Pennsylvania, 1994; MBA, Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth, 1999; immediate past position: VP, GM, Time Warner Cable South Carolina; voice: 585-756-1111; fax: 585-756-1672; e-mail: jeffrey.hirsch@twcable.com
52 (tie)
Time Warner Albany
1021 Highbridge Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12303
518-242-8890
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS (2003): 320,000 (Many communities in 15 central New York counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.61 for 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Pagano, president; b. Lawton, OK; BA, anthropology, University of Wisconsin; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Staten Island; voice: 518-242-8993; fax: 518-355-9394; e-mail: Stephen.Pagano@twcable.com
52 (tie)
Time Warner Austin
12012 N. MoPac Expwy.
Austin, TX 78758
512-485-6100
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 320,000 (Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, TX)
EXPANDED BASIC: $48.53 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Kinney, division president; b. Council Bluffs, IA, 1956; BS, business administration, Lubbock Christian University, 1978; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner New England; voice: 512-485-6200; fax: 512-485-6105
54
Cox Communications Kansas
701 E. Douglas
Wichita, KS 67202
316-260-7000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 315,000 (Wichita, Topeka, Salina, Manhattan, Hutchinson, Ark City, Great Bend and other Kansas communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.15 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kimberly Edmunds, VP/region manager; bachelor's in economics, University of Southern California; immediate past position, VP of customer care, Cox Communications Corporate Office, Atlanta
55
Comcast Southwest Area
4611 Montbel Pl. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
505-761-6200
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 312,000 (Including Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM; and Tucson, AZ)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: William Kent, Southwest Area VP; bachelor's degree, Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio; MBA, Cleveland State University; immediate past position: senior VP for Adelphia Communications, Central Region; voice: 505-761-6201; fax 505-344-7301
56
Adelphia Cleveland, OH-Central Region
3300 Lakeside Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
216-575-8016
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 310,000 (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lorain, Medina, and Summit)*
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 75 channels
TOP EXECUTIVE: Pam Mackenzie, area VP; b. Grand Junction, CO, 1950; Women in Cable & Telecommunications board of directors 2005, Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing University 2004, Betsy Magness Leadership 1997; immediate past position: assistant VP Western Pennsylvania-Adelphia; voice: 216-575-8016; fax: 216-575-0212; e-mail: pamela.mackenzie@adelphia.com
57
Charter Los Angeles Metro
4781 Irwindale Ave.
Irwindale, CA 91706
626-430-3300
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 297,300 (Los Angeles metropolitan area)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.95 to $53.95 for 78 to 90 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Wendy Rasmussen, VP/GM; University of California State at Long Beach; immediate past position: VP/GM, RCN Chicago; voice: 626-430-3400; fax: 626-430-3420; email: wrasmussen@chartercom.com
58
Time Warner Kansas City
6550 Winchester Ave.
Kansas City, MO 64133
816-358-5360
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 297,000 (56 communities in Kansas and Missouri)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.47 for 77 channels
PAY PENETRATION: NA
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 53%
MODEM PENETRATION: 44% (of basic subs)
TOP EXECUTIVE: Roger Ponder, division president: BS, economics and business administration, Rollins College, Winter Park, FL; master's in executive telecommunications management, University of Southern California at Los Angeles; immediate past position: VP, GM, Oceanic Time Warner Cable, Hawaii; voice (assistant): 816-222-5823; fax: 816-358-7987; e-mail: roger.ponder@twcable.com
59
Cox Communications Orange County/Palos Verdes
29947 Avenida de las Banderas
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
949-546-2000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 274,000 (18 Southern California communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 75 channels
PAY PENETRATION: NA
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 62.4%
MODEM PENETRATION: 48%
TOP EXECUTIVE: GM role is temporarily vacant. Kimberly Toonen, VP, residential property market, is acting as interim GM.
60
Insight Louisville
4701 Commerce Crossings Dr.
Louisville, KY 40272
502-357-4660
OWNERSHIP: Insight Communications Co.
BASIC SUBS: 273,608 (Louisville, KY)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.95 for 69 channels (Basic/Classic Service)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Giesen, senior VP of operations; voice: 502-357-4407; fax: 502-357-4663
61
Comcast Jacksonville
6805 Southpoint Pkwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-374-7529
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 270,000 (Jacksonville metro area)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 70 channels (average)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug McMillan, area VP and GM; b. Georgia, 1957; BS, science and business administration, Shorter College; immediate past position: VP/GM Comcast Augusta, GA; voice: 904-374-7529; fax: 904-374-7622; e-mail: doug_mcmillian@cable.comcast.com
62
Cox Northern Virginia
3080 Centreville Rd.
Herndon, VA 20171
703-378-8400
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 261,000 (Fairfax, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, as well as Falls Church, Fairfax, Herndon, Vienna, Clifton and Fredericksburg, VA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $40.40 for 96 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary McCollum, VP/region manager; b. Richmond, VA, 1959; BA, Russian studies, James Madison University, 1981; MBA, University of Connecticut, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Roanoke; voice (assistant): 703-480-4988; fax: 703-480-4990; e-mail: gary.mccollum@cox.com
63
Cox Communications New Orleans
2121 Airline Drive
Metairie, Louisiana 70001
504-304-7345
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 257,090 (Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles and St. Bernard parishes, LA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Bicket, VP/regional manager; BA, finance, University of Illinois, 1973; MBA, University of Phoenix, 1990; immediate past position: VP/GM Cox New England; voice (assistant): 504-304-8001; fax: 504-304-7601
64
Comcast Utah
9602 South 300 West
Sandy, UT 84070
801-401-3271
OWNERSHIP: Comcast
BASIC SUBS: 246,870 (Over 140 Utah communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $32.25 to $40.95 for 33 to 80 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary Waterfield, area VP; b. Milwaukee, 1952; BS, business administration, University of New Hampshire, 1975; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Charleston; voice: 801-401-2670; fax: 801-401-2688; e-mail: gary_waterfield@cable.comcast.com
65
Adelphia West Palm Beach, FL
901 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 308
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
561-863-5701
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 237,000 (West Palm Beach area)*
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.99 plus taxes and fees for 74 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Len Falter, area VP; b. Cincinnati; Chapman University; immediate past position: VP, GM, AT&T Broadband, Jacksonville, FL; voice: 561-227-3440; fax: 561-615-8454; e-mail: len.falter@adelphia.com
66
Cox West Texas
6710 Hartford Ave.
Lubbock, TX 79413
806-771-6001
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 230,531 (Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Abilene and San Angelo)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 67 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Connie Wharton, VP/GM; BA, psychology, Southern Methodist University; immediate past position: human resources director, Cox West Texas; voice: 806-771-6003; fax: 806-771-6004; e-mail: connie.wharton@cox.com
67
Charter Madison
5618 Odana Rd., Suite 150
Madison, WI 53719
608-754-3644
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 226,500 (21 Wisconsin communities, as well as Marengo, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.95 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Donald Stephan, GM; voice (assistant): 608-288-6811; fax: 608-274-1346; e-mail: dstephan@chartercom.com
68
Charter Worcester
95 Higgins St.
Worcester, MA 01606
508-853-1515
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 220,600 (Worcester and Chicopee, MA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $51-$55 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Georgia Griffith, VP/GM, New England, JD, Suffolk University Law School, 1980; immediate past position: VP/GM, Media One, New York; voice: 508-854-5001; fax: 508-854-5042; email: ggriffith@chartercom.com
69
Charter Greenville/Spartanburg
P.O. Box 850
Simpsonville, SC 29681
800-955-7766
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 211,400 (Greenville, Spartanburg, SC)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.50 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kirk Darfler, VP/GM; BS, interpersonal communications and business management, Nebraska Wesleyan University; AT&T Broadband, VP, operations for Washington; direct voice: 864-254-7424; fax: 864-254-7345; e-mail: kdarfler@chartercom.com
70
Time Warner Memphis
6555 Quince Rd., Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38119
901-365-1770
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 210,000 (Memphis, TN, and 52 communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.69 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: 47%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 50%
MODEM PENETRATION: 34%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Bob Barlow, division president; b. South Bend, IN; BA, biological sciences, MBA, finance, Indiana University; voice (assistant): 901-365-1770 ext. 4002; fax: 901-369-4518; e-mail: bob.barlow@twcable.com
71 (tie)
Adelphia Western New York
355 Chicago Street
Buffalo, New York 14225
888-683-1000
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 206,000*
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.69 to $47.19 for 64 to 69 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Thomas Haywood, area VP operations; b. Buffalo, NY; University at Buffalo; immediate past position: VP of operations, Adelphia Great Lake Region
71 (tie)
Time Warner Cable, Minneapolis Division
801 Plymouth Ave. North
Minneapolis, MN 55411
612-522-5200
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 206,000 (18 Minnesota communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44.60 for 89 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 39.8%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 38.5%
MODEM PENETRATION: 44.7%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Munley, division president; b. Springfield, OH, 1960; bachelor's degree, economics, St. Lawrence University, 1982; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable — Syracuse Division; voice: 612-522-5200; fax: 612-522-6348
73 (tie)
Time Warner Cable Binghamton
120 Plaza Dr., Suite D
Vestal, NY 13850
607-644-0646
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 200,000 (Binghamton, Corning, Elmira, Oneonta, Jamestown, and Hornell, NY, and Sayre, PA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41 to $50 for 76 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 64%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 34%
MODEM PENETRATION: 37%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Gordon Harp, division president; b. Shawnee, OK; BBA, finance, University of Oklahoma; immediate past position: VP, GM, Corpus Christi system of the Southwest Division of Time Warner Cable; voice: 607-644-0646, ext. 7275; fax 607-644-1501; e-mail: gordon.harp@twcable.com.
73 (tie)
Time Warner San Diego
8949 Ware Ct.
San Diego, CA 92121
858-695-3110
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 200,000
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.95 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Judy Walsh, division president; graduate of the University of Kansas; immediate past position: VP of marketing and GM, Time Warner Cable of Houston; voice: 858-695-3110
75
Cox Omaha
11505 W. Dodge Rd.
Omaha, NE 68154
402-933-2000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 196,010 (Omaha and Bellevue, NE, and Council Bluffs, IA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $39 for 71 channels
PAY PENETRATION: NA
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 24.3%
MODEM PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Percy Kirk, VP, region manager, Cox Communications Omaha; bachelors & MBA, Wichita State University; immediate past position: VP of network operations, Cox Phoenix; voice: 402-933-2000
76
Charter Ft. Worth
4800 Blue Mound Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76106
817-509-6272
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 187,600 (Ft. Worth/North Texas)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.99 for 87 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Sharan Wilson, VP, operations; MA, communications, University of Nebraska; immediate past position: president, Sharan Wilson Resources; voice (assistant): 817-509-6272, ext. 6513; fax: 817-626-1259; e-mail: swilson@chartercom.com
77
Charter Bay City, MI
1480 South Valley Center Drive
Bay City, MI 48706
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 185,500 (Bay City, Midland, Saginaw and surrounding areas)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: David Mothershed, VP of operations, Northeast Michigan Group (headquartered in Bay City); graduate, U.S. Military Academy at West Point; voice: 989-671-5239; fax: 989-667-1727; e-mail: dmothershed@chartercom.com
78 (tie)
Charter Fond du Lac
165 Knights Way
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
920-907-7720
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 180,000 (Fond du Lac)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 74 to 82 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Lisa Washa, VP, operations; b. St. Paul, MN, 1963; business administration, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; hotel/restaurant management, University of Wisconsin-Stout; immediate past position: group manager, Marcus Cable; voice (assistant): 920-907-7720, ext. 1700; fax: 920-907-7723; email: lwasha@chartercom.com
78 (tie)
Cox Baton Rouge
7401 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-615-1000
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 180,000 (Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Sorrento, Denham Springs, Walker, Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Donaldsonville, Port Allen, Zachary, Slaughter, Baker, Lutcher, Gramercy, East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, St. James Parish, Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish and East Feliciana Parish)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.49 for 72 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jacqueline Vines, VP/GM; b. Norwalk, CT, 1959; BBA, University of Redlands, 2000; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Cox San Diego; voice (assistant): 225-930-2219; fax: 225-925-1668; e-mail: jacqui.vines@cox.com
80
Cox Gulf Coast
2205 La Vista Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32504
850-477-2695
850-862-4142
OWNERSHIP: Cox
BASIC SUBS: 167,800 (Ft. Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Crestview, Eglin AFB, Cinco Bayou, Mary Esther, Escambia County, Okaloosa County, Walton County, Hurlburt AFB, Shalimar, Pensacola, and Freeport, FL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $38.75 for up to 69 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: L. Keith Gregory, VP/GM; BA, criminal justice, University of Florida, 1974; MBA, Old Dominion University, 1993; voice: 850-477-2695
81
Time Warner Cable Eastern Carolina Division
2206 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-763-0004
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable
BASIC SUBS: 165,000 (12 eastern North Carolina counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: NA
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: William Greene, division president; voice: 910-763-0004; fax: (910) 762-3641
82
Adelphia Maine
83 Anthony Ave
Augusta, ME 04330
207-623-3685
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 164,000 (Augusta and other areas of Maine)*
EXPANDED BASIC: $48 for 73 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kate Adams, district manager; b. Boston; BA, Wheaton College; MBA The Wharton School; immediate past position: Dove Consulting, broadband consultant; voice: 207-623-3685; fax: 207-623-3407; e-mail: kate.adams@adelphia.com
83
Charter Birmingham
4601 Southlake Pkwy., Suite 200
Birmingham, AL 35244
205-443-3300
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 161,800 (Five Alabama communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.90 to $45.90 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Don Karell, VP/GM, Alabama; MS, statistics, Texas A&M, 1978; voice: 205-443-3300; fax: 205-443-3379; e-mail: dkarell@chartercom.com
84
Charter Suburban Atlanta
1925 Breckinridge Plaza, Suite 100
Duluth, GA 30096
770-806-7060
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 154,200 (Athens, Duluth, Gainesville, and Smyrna, GA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 82 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Rob Bridges, operations director; b. Kings Mountain, NC, 1956; BS, radio/television communications, Western Carolina University, 1979; immediate past position: VP, digital programming, Inspiration Networks; voice (assistant): 770-806-7060, ext. 132; fax: 770-806-7099; e-mail: rbridges@chartercom.com
85
Time Warner Green Bay
1001 W. Kennedy Ave.
Kimberly, WI 54136
920-749-1400
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 150,000 (Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Marinette, WI)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.49 for 69 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 13%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 37%
MODEM PENETRATION: 36%
TOP EXECUTIVE: Kathy Keating, division president; b. Chippewa Falls, WI; BA, MBA, and MST, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; immediate past position: regional manager, Time Warner Cable; voice: 920-831-9102; fax: 920-831-9172; e-mail: kathy.keating@twcable.com
86
Charter Reno/Tahoe
9335 Prototype Way
Reno, NV 89521
775-850-1200
OWNERSHIP: Falcon Cable Systems II LP
BASIC SUBS: 141,300 (Reno, Sparks, Washoe County, Carson City, Gardnerville, and Fallon, NV, and North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe, CA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.59 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Manny Martinez, group VP; bachelor's degree, Rutgers University; immediate past position: COO, UnitedGlobalCom, Morelos, Mexico; voice: 775-850-1201; fax: 775-850-1279; e-mail: mmartinez@chartercom.com
87
Charter Western North Carolina/Virginia
216 Moore Ave.
Suffolk, VA 33434
757-539-0713
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 140,200 (Six North Carolina, three Tennessee and five Virginia communities)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.99-$48.99 for 76 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Matt Favre, VP/GM of NC/VA operations; immediate past position: VP/GM Eastern NC/VA; voice: 757-539-0713 ext 1102; fax: 757-539-1057; e-mail: mfavre@chartercom.com
88
Adelphia San Juan, PR
Urb.industrial Tres Monjitas
1 Calle Manuel Camunas
San Juan, Puerto Rico 00918
787-766-0909
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 140,000 (San Juan)*
EXPANDED BASIC: $46.50 for 66 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jean Simmons, area VP; b. New York; Dickinson College (PA); voice: 787-622-1495; fax: 787-250-6532; e-mail: jean.simmons@adelphia.com
89
Mediacom Greater Des Moines
2205 Ingersoll Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312-5289
OWNERSHIP: Mediacom
BASIC SUBS: 136,200 (Des Moines metropolitan area, Ames, Marshalltown, Knoxville and Newton, IA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 71 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Purcell, regional VP; Iowa State University; immediate past position: director of marketing, Southern Division, Mediacom; voice: 515-246-2276; fax: 515-246-2211; e-mail: spurcell@mediacomcc.com
90
Toledo Buckeye CableSystem
5566 Southwyck Blvd.
Toledo, OH 43614
419-724-9802
OWNERSHIP: Block Communications Inc.
BASIC SUBS: 128,213 (Toledo, OH, and 25 surrounding cities, townships and villages)
EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 68 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 44.8%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 35.8%
MODEM PENETRATION: 15.6%
TOP EXECUTIVE: W.H. “Chip” Carstensen, president/GM; b. Toledo, OH, 1950; BS, mechanical engineering, 1972, MS, industrial engineering, 1974, University of Toledo; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Clairson International; voice (assistant): 419-724-7220; fax: 419-724-7074; e-mail: askus@cablesystem.com
91
Mediacom Cedar Rapids
6300 Council Street NE,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
OWNERSHIP: Mediacom
BASIC SUBS: 125,800 (Cedar Rapids Metropolitan, Burlington, Iowa City, Keokuk, Ottumwa, IA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 68 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Randy Brown, region VP; voice: 319-395-9699 x210; fax: 319-393-7017; e-mail: rbrown@mediacomcc.com
92
Insight Peoria/Pekin/Galesburg/Bloomington/Normal, IL
3517 N. Dries Ln.
Peoria, IL 61604
309-686-2600
OWNERSHIP: Insight
BASIC SUBS: 124,707 (Peoria, county of Peoria, Norwood, Tazewell County, West Peoria, East Peoria, Washington, Creve Coeur, Peoria Heights, Bellevue, Bartonville, Bloomington, Normal, Galesburg, Knoxville, E. Galesburg, Monmouth, Pekin, Groveland, N. Pekin, S. Pekin, Marquette Heights and Green Valley, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.95 for 71 channels (Peoria, Basic/Classic Service)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: John Niebur, district VP; b. Randolph, MN, 1956: associate's degree, cable television engineering, Dakota County AVTI, 1976; immediate past position: GM, Insight Bloomington; voice: 309-686-2612; fax: 309-688-9828; e-mail: niebur.j@insight-com.com
93
Bright House Networks Indiana
3030 Roosevelt Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46218
317-632-9077
OWNERSHIP: Advance/Newhouse
BASIC SUBS: 120,100 (Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, Fortville, Ingalls, McCordsville, Avon, Pittsboro, Lizton, Marion, Gas City and Jonesboro, and Hamilton, Hancock , Madison, Hendricks, Boone, Whitestown, Grant counties)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.10 for about 80 channels
PAY PENETRATION: 50.2%
DIGITAL PENETRATION: 33%
MODEM PENETRATION: 31% of basic.
TOP EXECUTIVE: Buz Nesbit, division president; b. Columbia, TN; BA, political science, Memphis State University, 1977; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Florida; voice: 317-713-3850; fax: 317-713-0043; e-mail: Buz.Nesbit@mybrighthouse.com
94
Time Warner Cable New England
118 Johnson Rd.
Portland, ME 04102
207-253-2200
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 120,000 (Portland, Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, North Berwick, Casco, Ogunquit, Cumberland, Wells, Falmouth, York, Gray, Old Orchard Beach, Gorham, Saco, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, Pownal, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Presque Isle, Caribou, Westfield, New Sweden, Woodland, Caswell, Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Connor, ME; Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, Surry, Roxbury, Richmond, Berlin, Gorham, Lancaster, Whitefield and Groveton NH)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.71 for 80 channels (ME); $41.82 to $46.29 for 75 channels (NH)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Keith Burkley, division president; master's, telecommunications, University of Denver; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Bakersfield; voice: 207-253-2385; fax: 207-253-2404; e-mail: kburkley@aol.com
95
Time Warner Jackson/Monroe
5375 Executive Pl.
Jackson, MS 39206
601-982-1187
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 118,000 (Jackson, Clinton, Madison, Ridgeland, Florence, Richland, Raymond, Bolton, Edwards, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Hinds County, Madison County, and Rankin County, MS, and Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish and Richwood, LA)
EXPANDED BASIC: $47.60 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: William Farmer, president; b. Rocky Mount, NC, 1955; BA, radio/TV/motion pictures, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 1977; immediate past position: GM, Wade Cablevision Philadelphia; voice: 601-321-2001; fax: 601-982-9532; e-mail: bill.farmer@twcable.com
96
Insight Northeast Indiana
335 E. 10th St.
Anderson, IN 46016
765-646-9104
OWNERSHIP: Insight
BASIC SUBS: 117, 600 (Anderson, Noblesville, Greenfield, Hartford City, Portland, Richmond, New Castle and Lebanon)
EXPANDED BASIC: $43.50 for 65 channels (Basic/Classic service)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Shevlot, district VP; voice: 765-649-9104; fax:
765-649-1532; e-mail: shevlot.t@insight-com.com
97
Insight Springfield
711 S. Dirksen Pkwy.
Springfield, IL 62703
217-788-5898
OWNERSHIP: Insight
BASIC SUBS: 117,111 (Springfield, Decatur, Lincoln, Quincy and Macomb, IL)
EXPANDED BASIC: $42.95 for 71 channels (Springfield, Basic/Classic service)
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Jon Danielsen, district VP; immediate past position: VP and GM, RCN, Inc. Chicago; voice: 217-788-5898; fax: 217-788-5020; email: danielsen.j@insight-com.com
98
Time Warner Waco
215 Factory Dr.
Waco, TX 76714
254-776-1141
OWNERSHIP: Time Warner
BASIC SUBS: 115,000 (Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson, Beverly Hills, Lorena/Bruceville, Eddy, McGregor, Temple, Cooperas Cove, Harker Heights, Lacy Lakeview, Killeen, Waco, Temple, Belton, Nolanville, Bellmead, and Fort Hood, TX)
EXPANDED BASIC: $35-$44 for 78 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Johnny Mankin, division president; b. Tyler, TX, 1944; immediate past position: regional manager, United Cable of Tulsa; voice: 254-761-3700; fax: 254-761-3796; e-mail: johnny.mankin@twcable.com
99
Charter Charleston
4038 Teays Valley Rd.
P.O. Box 1220
Scott Depot, WV 25560
304-757-8001
OWNERSHIP: Charter
BASIC SUBS: 114,500 (Charleston, Milton, St. Albans, Wayne,, Logan, and Kermit, WV, and Prestonsburg and Paintsville, KY)
EXPANDED BASIC: $49.95 for 77 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Karen Broach, VP, operations; immediate past position: VP, operations, Charter Pennsylvania; voice: 304-760-2019; fax: 304-757-5807; e-mail: kbroach@chartercom.com
100
Adelphia Colorado Springs, CO
213 N. Union Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
719-457-4505
OWNERSHIP: Adelphia
BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 113,000 (Colorado Springs area)
EXPANDED BASIC: $44 for 82 channels
PENETRATION: NA
TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Ross, GM; b: Colorado Springs, CO, 1957; Colorado Mtn. College; immediate past position: GM, Cox Baton Rouge, LA; voice: 719-457-4505; fax: 719-457-4502; e-mail: michael.ross@adelphia.com
*Since entering into bankruptcy protection, Adelphia has had a corporate policy of not releasing basic subscriber counts for individual systems, divisions or regions, and the company declined to comment on the basic subscriber count listed here. The estimates cited here are given simply to give a idea of the system's size and should be used with a great deal of caution as they are culled from the 2003 editions of this special report or from the Broadcasting & Cable Yearbook, 2003-2004, sources that are about two years out of date.
