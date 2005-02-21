Systems Directory

1



1111 Stewart Ave.

Bethpage, NY 11714

516-803-2300

OWNERSHIP: Cablevision Systems Corp.

BASIC SUBS: 2,952,213 (Long Island, Bronx, parts of Brooklyn, lower Hudson Valley region, NY: southern Connecticut and central, southern and northern New Jersey)

EXPANDED BASIC: About $46 for 76 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 49.2%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 45.3%

MODEM PENETRATION: 28.4%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Rutledge, president, Cable & Communications; BA, economics, California University, California, PA; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Cable; voice: 516-803-2300



Comcast New England Region

676 Island Pond Road

Manchester, NH 03109

603-695-1400

603-628-3313

OWNERSHIP: Comcast Corp.

BASIC SUBS: 2.2 million (A total of 343 communities including parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut)

EXPANDED BASIC: $33 to $40 for 65 to 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Casey, senior VP, New England Region; b. New York, 1959; immediate past position: executive VP, AT&T Broadband; voice: 603-695-1601; fax: 603-628-3313



Comcast Greater Chicago Region

1500 McConnor Pkwy.

Schaumburg, IL 60173

847-585-6300

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1.75 million (Chicago and suburbs, as well as northwest and north central Indiana)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.06 for 75 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Joe Stackhouse, regional senior VP; b. Denver, 1961; B.S., psychology, Colorado State University, 1984; immediate past position: senior VP, AT&T Broadband Denver; voice: 847-585-6310; fax: 847-585-6336; e-mail: joseph_stackhouse@cable.comcast.com



Comcast San Francisco Bay Area Region

12647 Alcosta Blvd., Suite 200

San Ramon, CA 94583

925-973-7000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1.7 million (Nine counties, which include the San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland metropolitan areas)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43 for 75 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Rick Germano, regional senior VP; attended Colgate College; immediate past position: senior VP, Comcast in Seattle; voice: 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015



Comcast Pennsylvania/Delaware Region

3220 Tillman Drive, Suite 400

Bensalem, PA 19020

215-638-6535

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1.6 million (Philadelphia and its suburbs; central Pennsylvania including Harrisburg; and New Castle, DE)

EXPANDED BASIC: $23.61 to $44.80 for 71 to 90 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Arnold, senior regional VP, PA/DE; b. Brooklyn, NY, 1952; BA, history, St. Peter's College, Jersey City, NJ; immediate past position: regional VP, NJ; voice: 215-638-6535; fax: 215-638-6510



Time Warner of New York & New Jersey

120 East 23 St.

New York, NY 10010

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable

BASIC SUBS: 1,410,544 (Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Mt. Vernon, western third of Brooklyn, Orange County, Sullivan County, Ulster County and parts of Dutchess, Greene and Delaware counties, NY; Bergen County, NJ)

EXPANDED BASIC: $50.69 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Howard Szarfarc, president, Time Warner Cable of New York & New Jersey; b. Brooklyn, NY, 1955; BS, Accounting, Brooklyn College; MBA, Columbia University; immediate past position: GM; voice: 212-420-4873; fax: 212-420-4803



Comcast New Jersey Region

145 Wyckoff Road, 2nd Floor

Eatontown, NJ 07724

732-542-8107

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1.4 million (Throughout New Jersey, including Jersey City, Woodbridge and Camden)

EXPANDED BASIC: $30.50 to $36.50 for 69 to 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Joseph Fischer, senior regional VP, NJ Region; b.1950, New York; B.S., electrical engineering, Rutgers College; J.D., Suffolk University Law School; immediate past position: senior VP, telephony operations; voice: 732-542-8107



Comcast Michigan Region

29777 Telegraph Rd., Suite 4400B

Southfield, MI 48034

248-233-4509

248-233-4719

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1.35 million (Includes Detroit and suburbs, Grand Rapids/Battle Creek, Flint, and Lansing)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.60 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Dudkin, regional senior VP; University of Delaware; immediate past position: VP of Technical Operations, Comcast Greater Chicago Region; voice: 248-233-6827; fax: 248-233-4719



Comcast Washington State

22025 30th Dr. SE

Bothell, WA 98021

425-398-6000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1,095,000 (Seattle, Tacoma, Bellingham, Everett, Olympia, Bremerton, Spokane and Aberdeen)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.29 for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Len Rozek, senior VP, Washington State; accounting and finance, Northern Illinois University; CPA; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Southern Division, Comcast; voice: 425-398-6212; fax: 425-398-6154



Bright House Networks, Tampa Bay Division

700 Carillon Parkway, Suite 1

St. Petersburg, FL 33716

727-329-2000

OWNERSHIP: Advance/Newhouse Communications

BASIC SUBS: 1,020,000 (Eight counties surrounding Tampa Bay, FL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.49 for 78 channels (average)

PAY PENETRATION: 30%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 40%

MODEM PENETRATION: 34%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Hyman, division president; b. Dallas, 1950; BA, University of Northern Colorado; master's in economics, University of Rhode Island; immediate past position: GM, Colorado Springs, CO, Cablevision; voice: 727-329-2000



Comcast Washington DC Metro/Virginia Region

11101 University Blvd.

Manassas, VA 20110

703/789-8100

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 1 million (Washington, D.C., and suburbs in Maryland and Virginia)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45 for 60 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jaye Gamble, senior VP; B.S., commerce, The University of Virginia; M.A., telecommunications policy, George Washington University; M.B.A., Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania; voice: 703-789-8100



Comcast Maryland/Delaware Region

8110 Corporate Drive

Baltimore, MD 21236

410-931-4600

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 780,442 (Including Baltimore and the surrounding Metro Area, Chesapeake Bay and Southern Delaware)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47 for 75 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Barbara Gehrig, senior VP; B.S. University of Maryland, College Park College of Business & Management; immediate past position: Atlantic Division VP of finance; voice: 410-513-0515; fax: 410-513-0543



Bright House Networks, Central Florida Division

2251 Lucien Way

Maitland, FL 32751

407-215-5524

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Entertainment & Advance/Newhouse Partnership

BASIC SUBS: 777,000 (Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, Marion, Lake, Flagler and Sumter counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.29 for 73 channels

PAY PENETRATION: NA

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 48%

MODEM PENETRATION: 40%

TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Christian Fenger, division president; BS, public relations, Syracuse University; masters of professional studies, media management, Syracuse University, Newhouse School of Public Communications; immediate past position: senior VP of operations, Western Division and North Central Regions, Charter Communications Inc.; voice: 407-215-5524; fax: 407-215-5536; e-mail: chris.fenger@mybrighthouse.com



Middle America Cox

3015 SSE Loop 323

Tyler, Texas 75701

903-595-3701

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 772,326 (Primarily in Arkansas, but also in parts of Louisiana and Texas)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.54 for 65 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Janet Barnard, VP/region manager; b. Diller, NE, 1959; BS, business administration with a major in accounting, University of Nebraska, 1981; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Omaha; voice: 903-579-3130; fax: 903-596-9008; email: Janet.Barnard@cox.com



Cox Arizona

1550 W. Deer Valley Rd.

DV3-08

Phoenix, AZ 85027

623-594-1000

OWNERSHIP: Cox Communications Inc.

BASIC SUBS (2003): 770,954 (Phoenix and Southern Arizona)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for about 70 channels (varies by market)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Rizley, VP/region manager; b. Glendora, CA; BA, communications, Brigham Young University; master's in international management, Thunderbird, the Garvin School of International Management; voice: 623-328-3601; fax: 623-322-7918



Time Warner Houston

8590 W. Tidwell Rd.

Houston, TX 77040

713-462-1900

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 750,000 (62 cities, including Houston)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.99 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Ron McMillan, president; b. Brownwood, TX; BA, Howard Payne College; immediate past position: president/GM, Time Warner Milwaukee; voice: 713-895-2601; fax: 713-895-2534



Comcast South Florida Region

2501 SW 145 Ave., Suite 200

Miramar, FL 33027

1-800-COMCAST

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 715,000 (Including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Treasure Coast and the Keys)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.00 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Filemon Lopez, senior regional VP, South Florida Region; b. Mexico, 1958; BA, radio, television and film, Valdosta State; MA, communications, Eastern Illinois University; immediate past position: president, Comcast University; voice: 954-534-7001; fax: 954-534-7077; e-mail: filemon_lopez@cable.comcast.com



Comcast Atlanta Region

2925 Courtyards Drive

Norcross, GA 30052

770-559-2424

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 710,000 (Atlanta metro area and parts of Northern Georgia)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.50 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Bill Connors, regional senior VP, Atlanta Region; b. Japan, 1961; BCN, structural engineering, University of Florida in Gainesville; immediate past position: regional VP, Comcast Southern Division; voice: 770-559-2476; fax: 770-559-7621; e-mail: bill_connors@cable.comcast.com.



Comcast Colorado Region

8000 E. Iliff Ave.

Denver, CO 80231

303-603-2000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 690,000 (Denver metro area, Fort Collins, Greeley, Pueblo, Aspen and Vail, CO)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.99 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Scott Binder, senior VP; b. 1961; BS, business administration, University of Nebraska, 1985; immediate past position: regional senior VP, Comcast Bay Area; voice: 303-603-2000; fax: 303-603-2600; e-mail: Scott_Binder@cable.comcast.com.



Comcast Gulf Coast Region

5205 Fruitville Rd.

Sarasota, FL 34232

941-342-3552

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 687,000 (Includes systems serving Florida's West Coast, Tallahassee and the panhandle areas of Florida and Alabama)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.10 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Dvoskin, regional VP; b. New York, 1957; MBA, Tulane University, graduate of Emory University; immediate past position: product management and strategic planning with Sprint Communications; voice: 941-342-3550; fax: 941-371-5097; e-mail: steve_dvoskin@cable.comcast.com



Comcast Western Atlantic Region

15 Summit Park Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15275

412-747-6400

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 660,000 (Southwestern Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, the suburbs of Cleveland and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44 for 65 to 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Sansom, regional senior VP, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and The Wharton Business School; Immediate past position: VP and GM, Comcast Baltimore Metro Region; voice: 412-747-6400



Adelphia SoCal-West

2323 Teller Road

Newbury Park, CA 91320

888-683-1000

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia Communications Corp.

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 624,000 (Desert coastal metro areas)*

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.60 for 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Dan Deutsch, area VP of operations; b. Tacoma, WA, 1960; Business major, Pierce College and Moorpark College; immediate past position: area director, AT&T Broadband; voice: 805-375-5201; fax: 805-375-3176; e-mail: dan.deutsch@adelphia.com



Adelphia SoCal-East

4175 E La Palma Ave, Suite 200

Anaheim, CA 92807

714-854-1956

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 576,000 (Orange country and foothills)*

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.60 for 58 to 64 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Pennie Contos, area VP, Southern California region; b. Boston; Associates Degree, Business Administration, Middlesex College; immediate past position: regional manager, Century Communications Corp.; voice: 714-854-1956; fax: 714-854-1977; e-mail: pennie.contos@adelphia.com



Comcast Oregon/Southwest Washington

9605 SW Nimbus

Beaverton, OR 97008

503-605-6000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 558,000 (Vancouver, WA; Portland metropolitan area, Beaverton, Tualatin, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Gresham; Salem, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene, OR)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.04 for 71 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Curt Henninger, senior VP; b. Geneva, IL, 1957; B.S., marketing, University of Illinois, Champagne, 1979; immediate past position: VP, marketing and sales, MediaOne Northeast region; e-mail: curt_henninger@cable.comcast.com.



Comcast Central California Region

4350 Pell Dr.

Sacramento, CA 95838

916-858-4800

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 550,000 (Greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Joseph Gamble, regional VP; b. Pittsburgh, 1966; B.S., Ohio University, 1989; immediate previous position: VP/GM, Comcast, Pittsburgh; voice: 916-648-7837; fax: 916-648-7841; e-mail: joseph_gamble@cable.comcast.com



Cox San Diego

5159 Federal Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92105

619-263-9251

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 532,236

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.95 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: William Geppert, VP/region manager; b. Cumberland, MD; BA, social science, University of South Florida; immediate past position: managing director, Cable North West, United Kingdom; voice: 619-266-5359; fax: 619-266-5060



Time Warner Cable Southwest Division

300 Parker Square, Suite 210

Flower Mound, TX 75028

972-899-7300

OWNERSHIP: Texas & Kansas City Cable Partners, L.P.

BASIC SUBS: 523,000 (El Paso; Rio Grande Valley; Beaumont/Port Arthur; Corpus Christi; Laredo; Del Rio/Eagle Pass/Uvalde; Gonzales/Cuero/Yoakum; Kerrville; Wichita Falls)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.48 for 76 channels (average)

PENETRATION: 26.6%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 28.7%,

MODEM PENETRATION: 25.33%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Robert Moel, division president; b. West Palm Beach, FL; B.S., Electrical Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; MBA, Columbia Graduate School of Business; Masters, Electrical Engineering, California State University; Licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Texas; immediate past position: president, Kansas City Division; voice: 972-899-7381; fax: 972-899-8500; email: robert.moel@twcable.com



Comcast Dallas

2951 Kinwest Pkwy.

Irving, TX 75063

972-830-380

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 500,000 (Dallas and 48 nearby communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.50 for 89 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Cleland, area director for Dallas; b. Detroit; Northwood University BA, business administration; immediate past position: VP of operations and business services in Comcast's Midwest Division; voice 972-830-3800; fax:972-830-3920



Comcast Southern California Region

550 N. Continental Blvd., Suite 250

El Segundo, CA 90245

310-647-3000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 500,000 (Parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46 for 75 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Deborah Picciolo, regional senior VP; attended the University of California at Los Angeles; immediate past position: regional VP operations; voice: 310-647-3000; fax: 310-647-3079



Cox Oklahoma

6301 Waterford Blvd, Suite 200

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

405-286-5381

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 491,000

EXPANDED BASIC: $38 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Dave Bialis, VP/region manager; b. 1954, BS, accounting/finance, University of Southern California; immediate past position: CFO, Atlanta Journal & Constitution; voice: 405-286-5202; fax: 405-286-5260; e-mail: dave.bialis@cox.com



Time Warner Raleigh, NC

101 Innovation Ave., Suite 100

Morrisville, NC 27560

919-573-7000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 490,000 (16 central and southeastern North Carolina counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.60 for 77 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Adams, president; b. Binghamton, NY, 1955, AS, engineering, Florida International University, 1977; immediate past position, president, Time Warner Rochester division; voice: 919-573-7041; fax: 919-573-7042



Cox New England

9 J. P. Murphy Hwy.

West Warwick, RI 02893

401-383-1919

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 450,000 (38 communities in Rhode Island and 19 communities in Connecticut)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.99 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Paul Cronin, VP/region manager; B.S., business administration, Plymouth State College, 1982; MBA, Providence College, 1994; voice: 401-615-1700



Charter St. Louis

941 Charter Commons Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63017

636-207-7044

OWNERSHIP: Charter Communications Inc.

BASIC SUBS: 447,500 (St. Louis and St. Charles counties and Metro East, including Belleville, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.99 for 81 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Dave Miller, acting VP, GM; BA, University of Kansas; Executive Leadership Program, Washington University; immediate past position: group VP of operators for Charter cable systems throughout rural Missouri and Arkansas; voice: 636-207-7044



Time Warner Milwaukee

1320 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

414-277-4000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable

BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (Southeast Wisconsin)

STANDARD TIER: $43.95 for 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jack Herbert, president; b. Columbus, OH; Ohio State University; immediate past position; group VP, finance, Time Warner Cable divisions in Ohio, Memphis and Los Angeles; voice: 414-277-4000; fax: 414-277-8049; e-mail: jack.herbert@twcable.com



Time Warner Cable

Western Ohio Division

4333 Display Ln.

Kettering, OH 45429

937-294-6800

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable

BASIC SUBS: 420,000 (385 communities, including Dayton, Troy, Findlay and Lima)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Reed, acting division president. See Time Warner Cincinnati (43) for contact and biographical information.



Time Warner Cable, Northeast Ohio Division

530 S. Main St., Suite 1751

Akron, OH 44311

330-633-9203

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 418,919 (209 communities in Ohio and western Pennsylvania)

EXPANDED BASIC: $48.99 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Fry, division president; b. East Canton, OH, 1951; attended Kent State University; immediate past position: GM, Time Warner Akron; voice: 330-633-9203; fax: 330-633-7970; e-mail: steve.fry@twcable.com



Cox Hampton Roads

1341 Crossways Blvd.

Chesapeake, VA 23320

757-224-4269

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 415,000 (Hampton Roads, VA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.29 for 68 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Frank Bowers, VP/region manager; attended Syracuse University; voice: 757-222-8493; fax: 757-671-1501



Cox Las Vegas

121 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-383-4000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 400,000 (Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Clark County, Nev.)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.99 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Leo Brennan, VP/region manager; BS, BA, Ohio State University; immediate past position: VP/region manager, Cox Orange County/Palos Verdes (CA); voice: 702-384-8084 ext. 1150; fax 702-383-0614



Time Warner Charlotte

3140 W. Arrowood Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28273

704-378-2500

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable

BASIC SUBS: 392,000 (100 communities in nine counties around the city of Charlotte, NC)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.60 for 91 channels

PAY PENETRATION: NA

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 32%

MODEM PENETRATION: 33%

TOP EXECUTIVE: David Auger, division president; attended Ohio State University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Minneapolis; voice: 704-378-2950; fax: 704-504-1997



Oceanic Time Warner Hawaii

200 Akamainui St.

Mililani, HI 96789

808-625-2100

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS (2003): 390,000 (Entire state of Hawaii)

EXPANDED BASIC: $36 for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Nate Smith, president; b. Mt. Kisco, NY, 1952; BA, English and humanities, Ohio Wesleyan University, 1974; immediate past position: CEO, Sky TV, New Zealand; voice: 808-625-2100; fax: 808-625-5888



Comcast Central Indiana

5330 E. 65th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46220

317-275-6370

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 355,000 (Includes Indianapolis and suburbs; Fort Wayne and suburbs; and Muncie, Ind.)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.99 to $48.99 for 70 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Cindy Cade, area VP; Indiana, B.A., University of Alabama; immediate past position: area GM, Comcast Central Alabama; voice: 317-275-6444; fax: 317-275-6603



Time Warner Los Angeles

959 South Coast Dr., Suite 300

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-430-5555

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 353,132 (Agua Dulce, Canoga Park, Canyon Country, Chatsworth, Cypress, El Segundo, Encino, Fountain Valley, Gardena, Garden Grove, Granada Hills, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Lawndale, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Northridge, Orange, Reseda, Rossmoor, San Fernando, San Marino, Santa Clarita, South Pasadena, Stanton, Stevenson Ranch, Tarzana, Torrance, West Hills, Westminster, Winnetka, Woodland Hills and other portions of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, CA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.40 for 82 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 45%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 72%

MODEM PENETRATION: 43%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Roger Keating, president; b. Toledo, OH; BS, industrial engineering, University of Notre Dame; MBA, Stamford University; immediate past position: president, TWC National Division; voice: 714-430-5552; fax: 714-430-5550



Time Warner Cincinnati

11252 Cornell Park Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45242

513-489-5000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 350,000 (139 communities surrounding Cincinnati)

EXPANDED BASIC: $37 to $45 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Reed, president; b. El Paso, TX, 1944; BS, electrical engineering, Texas Tech, 1966; MBA, Southern Methodist University, 1974; immediate past position: president, Jones Space Link; voice: 513-489-5077; e-mail: virgil.reed@twcable.com



Comcast St. Paul Area

10 River Park Plaza

St. Paul, MN 55107

651-493-5000

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 345,000 (St. Paul and suburbs in MN and western WI)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45 for 75 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Bill Wright, area VP, St. Paul; B.S., University of Florida; immediate past position: GM, Comcast Tucson; voice: 651-493-5455; fax: 651-493-5000



Time Warner Cable Syracuse Division

6005 Fair Lakes Rd.

East Syracuse, NY 13057

315-634-6200

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 344,000 (Syracuse metro area, Cortland, Fulton, Oswego Central Square, Ithaca, Rome, Ilion, Oneida, Hamilton, Watertown, Carthage, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Massena, Malone and Champlain, NY)

EXPANDED BASIC: $48.40 for 75 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 35%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 43%

MODEM PENETRATION: 37%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mary Cotter, president; BA, Syracuse University; immediate past position: operations VP, New Channels Corp.; voice: 315-634-6215; fax: 315-634-6219



Time Warner Cable Greensboro

4510 Weybridge Lane, Suite 100

Greensboro, NC 27407

336-665-0160

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 343,740 (Seven North Carolina counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: $48.10 for up to 74 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 54%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 32%

MODEM PENETRATION: 34%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jack Stanley, president; b. McRae, GA; studied electronics technology at South Georgia Technical School; immediate past position: VP of operations, Time Warner Charlotte; voice (assistant): 336-665-0160, ext. 3501; fax: 336-665-7625; e-mail: jack.stanley@twcable.com



Time Warner Cable South Carolina

293 Greystone Blvd.

Columbia, SC 29210

803-251-5300

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 343,000 (71 South Carolina communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39.58 for 71 channels (average)

PAY PENETRATION: NA

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 45%

MODEM PENETRATION: 34%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Wayne Knighton, division president; BEE, electrical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; MBA, Georgia State University; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Minnesota; voice: 803-251-5297; fax: 803-251-5345; e-mail: wayne.knighton@twcable.com



Time Warner Cable San Antonio

1900 Blue Crest Ln.

San Antonio, TX 78247

P.O. Box 460849

San Antonio, TX 78246

210-352-4600

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 340,000 (San Antonio)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.40 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kevin Kidd, division president; b. Providence, RI; BS, business administration, Georgia State University, 1972; immediate past position: president, Make A Wish Foundation of Oregon; voice: 210-352-4699; fax: 210-352-4694; e-mail: kevin.kidd@twcable.com



Comcast Middle Tennessee

660 Mainstream Dr.

Nashville, TN 37228

615-244-7462

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 331,000 (Nashville and the surrounding metropolitan area)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Virgil Caudill, area VP; b. Springfield, OH, 1948; BS, accounting, Wright State University, 1976; immediate past position: Midwest Region, customer service VP, MediaOne; voice: 615-244-7462, ext. 1460; fax: 615-255-5354; e-mail: virgil_caudill@cable.comcast.com



Time Warner Columbus

1266 Dublin Rd.

Columbus, OH 43215

614-481-5000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 324,000 (Columbus metropolitan area and 19 counties in Central and Southeast Ohio)

EXPANDED BASIC: $37.95 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Rhonda Fraas, division president; b. Louisville, KY, 1957; attended Springhill College and Sullivan Junior College; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable, Columbus Division; voice (assistant): 614-481-5300; fax: 614-481-5052



Time Warner Rochester

71 Mt. Hope Ave.

Rochester, NY 14620

585-756-5000

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 327,000 (Rochester, Batavia and the greater Finger Lakes region)

EXPANDED BASIC: $51.74 for 71 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jeffrey Hirsch, division president; b. Providence, RI, 1972; B.A., communications, University of Pennsylvania, 1994; MBA, Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth, 1999; immediate past position: VP, GM, Time Warner Cable South Carolina; voice: 585-756-1111; fax: 585-756-1672; e-mail: jeffrey.hirsch@twcable.com



Time Warner Albany

1021 Highbridge Rd.

Schenectady, NY 12303

518-242-8890

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS (2003): 320,000 (Many communities in 15 central New York counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.61 for 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Stephen Pagano, president; b. Lawton, OK; BA, anthropology, University of Wisconsin; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Staten Island; voice: 518-242-8993; fax: 518-355-9394; e-mail: Stephen.Pagano@twcable.com



Time Warner Austin

12012 N. MoPac Expwy.

Austin, TX 78758

512-485-6100

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 320,000 (Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, TX)

EXPANDED BASIC: $48.53 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Kinney, division president; b. Council Bluffs, IA, 1956; BS, business administration, Lubbock Christian University, 1978; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner New England; voice: 512-485-6200; fax: 512-485-6105



Cox Communications Kansas

701 E. Douglas

Wichita, KS 67202

316-260-7000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 315,000 (Wichita, Topeka, Salina, Manhattan, Hutchinson, Ark City, Great Bend and other Kansas communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.15 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kimberly Edmunds, VP/region manager; bachelor's in economics, University of Southern California; immediate past position, VP of customer care, Cox Communications Corporate Office, Atlanta



Comcast Southwest Area

4611 Montbel Pl. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

505-761-6200

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 312,000 (Including Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM; and Tucson, AZ)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: William Kent, Southwest Area VP; bachelor's degree, Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio; MBA, Cleveland State University; immediate past position: senior VP for Adelphia Communications, Central Region; voice: 505-761-6201; fax 505-344-7301



Adelphia Cleveland, OH-Central Region

3300 Lakeside Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

216-575-8016

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 310,000 (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lorain, Medina, and Summit)*

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.95 for 75 channels

TOP EXECUTIVE: Pam Mackenzie, area VP; b. Grand Junction, CO, 1950; Women in Cable & Telecommunications board of directors 2005, Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing University 2004, Betsy Magness Leadership 1997; immediate past position: assistant VP Western Pennsylvania-Adelphia; voice: 216-575-8016; fax: 216-575-0212; e-mail: pamela.mackenzie@adelphia.com



Charter Los Angeles Metro

4781 Irwindale Ave.

Irwindale, CA 91706

626-430-3300

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 297,300 (Los Angeles metropolitan area)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.95 to $53.95 for 78 to 90 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Wendy Rasmussen, VP/GM; University of California State at Long Beach; immediate past position: VP/GM, RCN Chicago; voice: 626-430-3400; fax: 626-430-3420; email: wrasmussen@chartercom.com



Time Warner Kansas City

6550 Winchester Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64133

816-358-5360

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 297,000 (56 communities in Kansas and Missouri)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.47 for 77 channels

PAY PENETRATION: NA

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 53%

MODEM PENETRATION: 44% (of basic subs)

TOP EXECUTIVE: Roger Ponder, division president: BS, economics and business administration, Rollins College, Winter Park, FL; master's in executive telecommunications management, University of Southern California at Los Angeles; immediate past position: VP, GM, Oceanic Time Warner Cable, Hawaii; voice (assistant): 816-222-5823; fax: 816-358-7987; e-mail: roger.ponder@twcable.com



Cox Communications Orange County/Palos Verdes

29947 Avenida de las Banderas

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

949-546-2000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 274,000 (18 Southern California communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 75 channels

PAY PENETRATION: NA

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 62.4%

MODEM PENETRATION: 48%

TOP EXECUTIVE: GM role is temporarily vacant. Kimberly Toonen, VP, residential property market, is acting as interim GM.



Insight Louisville

4701 Commerce Crossings Dr.

Louisville, KY 40272

502-357-4660

OWNERSHIP: Insight Communications Co.

BASIC SUBS: 273,608 (Louisville, KY)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.95 for 69 channels (Basic/Classic Service)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug Giesen, senior VP of operations; voice: 502-357-4407; fax: 502-357-4663



Comcast Jacksonville

6805 Southpoint Pkwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32216

904-374-7529

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 270,000 (Jacksonville metro area)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 70 channels (average)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Doug McMillan, area VP and GM; b. Georgia, 1957; BS, science and business administration, Shorter College; immediate past position: VP/GM Comcast Augusta, GA; voice: 904-374-7529; fax: 904-374-7622; e-mail: doug_mcmillian@cable.comcast.com



Cox Northern Virginia

3080 Centreville Rd.

Herndon, VA 20171

703-378-8400

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 261,000 (Fairfax, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, as well as Falls Church, Fairfax, Herndon, Vienna, Clifton and Fredericksburg, VA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $40.40 for 96 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary McCollum, VP/region manager; b. Richmond, VA, 1959; BA, Russian studies, James Madison University, 1981; MBA, University of Connecticut, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Roanoke; voice (assistant): 703-480-4988; fax: 703-480-4990; e-mail: gary.mccollum@cox.com



Cox Communications New Orleans

2121 Airline Drive

Metairie, Louisiana 70001

504-304-7345

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 257,090 (Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles and St. Bernard parishes, LA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.99 for 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Greg Bicket, VP/regional manager; BA, finance, University of Illinois, 1973; MBA, University of Phoenix, 1990; immediate past position: VP/GM Cox New England; voice (assistant): 504-304-8001; fax: 504-304-7601



Comcast Utah

9602 South 300 West

Sandy, UT 84070

801-401-3271

OWNERSHIP: Comcast

BASIC SUBS: 246,870 (Over 140 Utah communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $32.25 to $40.95 for 33 to 80 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Gary Waterfield, area VP; b. Milwaukee, 1952; BS, business administration, University of New Hampshire, 1975; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Charleston; voice: 801-401-2670; fax: 801-401-2688; e-mail: gary_waterfield@cable.comcast.com



Adelphia West Palm Beach, FL

901 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 308

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

561-863-5701

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 237,000 (West Palm Beach area)*

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.99 plus taxes and fees for 74 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Len Falter, area VP; b. Cincinnati; Chapman University; immediate past position: VP, GM, AT&T Broadband, Jacksonville, FL; voice: 561-227-3440; fax: 561-615-8454; e-mail: len.falter@adelphia.com



Cox West Texas

6710 Hartford Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79413

806-771-6001

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 230,531 (Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Abilene and San Angelo)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 67 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Connie Wharton, VP/GM; BA, psychology, Southern Methodist University; immediate past position: human resources director, Cox West Texas; voice: 806-771-6003; fax: 806-771-6004; e-mail: connie.wharton@cox.com



Charter Madison

5618 Odana Rd., Suite 150

Madison, WI 53719

608-754-3644

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 226,500 (21 Wisconsin communities, as well as Marengo, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.95 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Donald Stephan, GM; voice (assistant): 608-288-6811; fax: 608-274-1346; e-mail: dstephan@chartercom.com



Charter Worcester

95 Higgins St.

Worcester, MA 01606

508-853-1515

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 220,600 (Worcester and Chicopee, MA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $51-$55 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Georgia Griffith, VP/GM, New England, JD, Suffolk University Law School, 1980; immediate past position: VP/GM, Media One, New York; voice: 508-854-5001; fax: 508-854-5042; email: ggriffith@chartercom.com



Charter Greenville/Spartanburg

P.O. Box 850

Simpsonville, SC 29681

800-955-7766

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 211,400 (Greenville, Spartanburg, SC)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.50 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kirk Darfler, VP/GM; BS, interpersonal communications and business management, Nebraska Wesleyan University; AT&T Broadband, VP, operations for Washington; direct voice: 864-254-7424; fax: 864-254-7345; e-mail: kdarfler@chartercom.com



Time Warner Memphis

6555 Quince Rd., Suite 400

Memphis, TN 38119

901-365-1770

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 210,000 (Memphis, TN, and 52 communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.69 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: 47%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 50%

MODEM PENETRATION: 34%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Bob Barlow, division president; b. South Bend, IN; BA, biological sciences, MBA, finance, Indiana University; voice (assistant): 901-365-1770 ext. 4002; fax: 901-369-4518; e-mail: bob.barlow@twcable.com



Adelphia Western New York

355 Chicago Street

Buffalo, New York 14225

888-683-1000

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 206,000*

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.69 to $47.19 for 64 to 69 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Thomas Haywood, area VP operations; b. Buffalo, NY; University at Buffalo; immediate past position: VP of operations, Adelphia Great Lake Region



Time Warner Cable, Minneapolis Division

801 Plymouth Ave. North

Minneapolis, MN 55411

612-522-5200

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 206,000 (18 Minnesota communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44.60 for 89 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 39.8%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 38.5%

MODEM PENETRATION: 44.7%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Munley, division president; b. Springfield, OH, 1960; bachelor's degree, economics, St. Lawrence University, 1982; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable — Syracuse Division; voice: 612-522-5200; fax: 612-522-6348



Time Warner Cable Binghamton

120 Plaza Dr., Suite D

Vestal, NY 13850

607-644-0646

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 200,000 (Binghamton, Corning, Elmira, Oneonta, Jamestown, and Hornell, NY, and Sayre, PA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41 to $50 for 76 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 64%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 34%

MODEM PENETRATION: 37%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Gordon Harp, division president; b. Shawnee, OK; BBA, finance, University of Oklahoma; immediate past position: VP, GM, Corpus Christi system of the Southwest Division of Time Warner Cable; voice: 607-644-0646, ext. 7275; fax 607-644-1501; e-mail: gordon.harp@twcable.com.



Time Warner San Diego

8949 Ware Ct.

San Diego, CA 92121

858-695-3110

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 200,000

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.95 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Judy Walsh, division president; graduate of the University of Kansas; immediate past position: VP of marketing and GM, Time Warner Cable of Houston; voice: 858-695-3110



Cox Omaha

11505 W. Dodge Rd.

Omaha, NE 68154

402-933-2000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 196,010 (Omaha and Bellevue, NE, and Council Bluffs, IA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $39 for 71 channels

PAY PENETRATION: NA

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 24.3%

MODEM PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Percy Kirk, VP, region manager, Cox Communications Omaha; bachelors & MBA, Wichita State University; immediate past position: VP of network operations, Cox Phoenix; voice: 402-933-2000



Charter Ft. Worth

4800 Blue Mound Rd.

Fort Worth, TX 76106

817-509-6272

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 187,600 (Ft. Worth/North Texas)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.99 for 87 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Sharan Wilson, VP, operations; MA, communications, University of Nebraska; immediate past position: president, Sharan Wilson Resources; voice (assistant): 817-509-6272, ext. 6513; fax: 817-626-1259; e-mail: swilson@chartercom.com



Charter Bay City, MI

1480 South Valley Center Drive

Bay City, MI 48706

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 185,500 (Bay City, Midland, Saginaw and surrounding areas)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: David Mothershed, VP of operations, Northeast Michigan Group (headquartered in Bay City); graduate, U.S. Military Academy at West Point; voice: 989-671-5239; fax: 989-667-1727; e-mail: dmothershed@chartercom.com



Charter Fond du Lac

165 Knights Way

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

920-907-7720

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 180,000 (Fond du Lac)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 74 to 82 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Lisa Washa, VP, operations; b. St. Paul, MN, 1963; business administration, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; hotel/restaurant management, University of Wisconsin-Stout; immediate past position: group manager, Marcus Cable; voice (assistant): 920-907-7720, ext. 1700; fax: 920-907-7723; email: lwasha@chartercom.com



Cox Baton Rouge

7401 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

225-615-1000

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 180,000 (Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Sorrento, Denham Springs, Walker, Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Donaldsonville, Port Allen, Zachary, Slaughter, Baker, Lutcher, Gramercy, East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, St. James Parish, Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish and East Feliciana Parish)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.49 for 72 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jacqueline Vines, VP/GM; b. Norwalk, CT, 1959; BBA, University of Redlands, 2000; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Cox San Diego; voice (assistant): 225-930-2219; fax: 225-925-1668; e-mail: jacqui.vines@cox.com



Cox Gulf Coast

2205 La Vista Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32504

850-477-2695

850-862-4142

OWNERSHIP: Cox

BASIC SUBS: 167,800 (Ft. Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Crestview, Eglin AFB, Cinco Bayou, Mary Esther, Escambia County, Okaloosa County, Walton County, Hurlburt AFB, Shalimar, Pensacola, and Freeport, FL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $38.75 for up to 69 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: L. Keith Gregory, VP/GM; BA, criminal justice, University of Florida, 1974; MBA, Old Dominion University, 1993; voice: 850-477-2695



Time Warner Cable Eastern Carolina Division

2206 Wrightsville Ave

Wilmington, NC 28403

910-763-0004

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner Cable

BASIC SUBS: 165,000 (12 eastern North Carolina counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: NA

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: William Greene, division president; voice: 910-763-0004; fax: (910) 762-3641



Adelphia Maine

83 Anthony Ave

Augusta, ME 04330

207-623-3685

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 164,000 (Augusta and other areas of Maine)*

EXPANDED BASIC: $48 for 73 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kate Adams, district manager; b. Boston; BA, Wheaton College; MBA The Wharton School; immediate past position: Dove Consulting, broadband consultant; voice: 207-623-3685; fax: 207-623-3407; e-mail: kate.adams@adelphia.com



Charter Birmingham

4601 Southlake Pkwy., Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35244

205-443-3300

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 161,800 (Five Alabama communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.90 to $45.90 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Don Karell, VP/GM, Alabama; MS, statistics, Texas A&M, 1978; voice: 205-443-3300; fax: 205-443-3379; e-mail: dkarell@chartercom.com



Charter Suburban Atlanta

1925 Breckinridge Plaza, Suite 100

Duluth, GA 30096

770-806-7060

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 154,200 (Athens, Duluth, Gainesville, and Smyrna, GA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $45.99 for 82 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: J. Rob Bridges, operations director; b. Kings Mountain, NC, 1956; BS, radio/television communications, Western Carolina University, 1979; immediate past position: VP, digital programming, Inspiration Networks; voice (assistant): 770-806-7060, ext. 132; fax: 770-806-7099; e-mail: rbridges@chartercom.com



Time Warner Green Bay

1001 W. Kennedy Ave.

Kimberly, WI 54136

920-749-1400

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 150,000 (Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Marinette, WI)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.49 for 69 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 13%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 37%

MODEM PENETRATION: 36%

TOP EXECUTIVE: Kathy Keating, division president; b. Chippewa Falls, WI; BA, MBA, and MST, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; immediate past position: regional manager, Time Warner Cable; voice: 920-831-9102; fax: 920-831-9172; e-mail: kathy.keating@twcable.com



Charter Reno/Tahoe

9335 Prototype Way

Reno, NV 89521

775-850-1200

OWNERSHIP: Falcon Cable Systems II LP

BASIC SUBS: 141,300 (Reno, Sparks, Washoe County, Carson City, Gardnerville, and Fallon, NV, and North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe, CA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.59 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Manny Martinez, group VP; bachelor's degree, Rutgers University; immediate past position: COO, UnitedGlobalCom, Morelos, Mexico; voice: 775-850-1201; fax: 775-850-1279; e-mail: mmartinez@chartercom.com



Charter Western North Carolina/Virginia

216 Moore Ave.

Suffolk, VA 33434

757-539-0713

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 140,200 (Six North Carolina, three Tennessee and five Virginia communities)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.99-$48.99 for 76 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Matt Favre, VP/GM of NC/VA operations; immediate past position: VP/GM Eastern NC/VA; voice: 757-539-0713 ext 1102; fax: 757-539-1057; e-mail: mfavre@chartercom.com



Adelphia San Juan, PR

Urb.industrial Tres Monjitas

1 Calle Manuel Camunas

San Juan, Puerto Rico 00918

787-766-0909

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 140,000 (San Juan)*

EXPANDED BASIC: $46.50 for 66 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jean Simmons, area VP; b. New York; Dickinson College (PA); voice: 787-622-1495; fax: 787-250-6532; e-mail: jean.simmons@adelphia.com



Mediacom Greater Des Moines

2205 Ingersoll Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50312-5289

OWNERSHIP: Mediacom

BASIC SUBS: 136,200 (Des Moines metropolitan area, Ames, Marshalltown, Knoxville and Newton, IA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 71 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve Purcell, regional VP; Iowa State University; immediate past position: director of marketing, Southern Division, Mediacom; voice: 515-246-2276; fax: 515-246-2211; e-mail: spurcell@mediacomcc.com



Toledo Buckeye CableSystem

5566 Southwyck Blvd.

Toledo, OH 43614

419-724-9802

OWNERSHIP: Block Communications Inc.

BASIC SUBS: 128,213 (Toledo, OH, and 25 surrounding cities, townships and villages)

EXPANDED BASIC: $41.99 for 68 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 44.8%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 35.8%

MODEM PENETRATION: 15.6%

TOP EXECUTIVE: W.H. “Chip” Carstensen, president/GM; b. Toledo, OH, 1950; BS, mechanical engineering, 1972, MS, industrial engineering, 1974, University of Toledo; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Clairson International; voice (assistant): 419-724-7220; fax: 419-724-7074; e-mail: askus@cablesystem.com



Mediacom Cedar Rapids

6300 Council Street NE,

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

OWNERSHIP: Mediacom

BASIC SUBS: 125,800 (Cedar Rapids Metropolitan, Burlington, Iowa City, Keokuk, Ottumwa, IA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.95 for 68 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Randy Brown, region VP; voice: 319-395-9699 x210; fax: 319-393-7017; e-mail: rbrown@mediacomcc.com



Insight Peoria/Pekin/Galesburg/Bloomington/Normal, IL

3517 N. Dries Ln.

Peoria, IL 61604

309-686-2600

OWNERSHIP: Insight

BASIC SUBS: 124,707 (Peoria, county of Peoria, Norwood, Tazewell County, West Peoria, East Peoria, Washington, Creve Coeur, Peoria Heights, Bellevue, Bartonville, Bloomington, Normal, Galesburg, Knoxville, E. Galesburg, Monmouth, Pekin, Groveland, N. Pekin, S. Pekin, Marquette Heights and Green Valley, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.95 for 71 channels (Peoria, Basic/Classic Service)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: John Niebur, district VP; b. Randolph, MN, 1956: associate's degree, cable television engineering, Dakota County AVTI, 1976; immediate past position: GM, Insight Bloomington; voice: 309-686-2612; fax: 309-688-9828; e-mail: niebur.j@insight-com.com



Bright House Networks Indiana

3030 Roosevelt Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46218

317-632-9077

OWNERSHIP: Advance/Newhouse

BASIC SUBS: 120,100 (Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, Fortville, Ingalls, McCordsville, Avon, Pittsboro, Lizton, Marion, Gas City and Jonesboro, and Hamilton, Hancock , Madison, Hendricks, Boone, Whitestown, Grant counties)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.10 for about 80 channels

PAY PENETRATION: 50.2%

DIGITAL PENETRATION: 33%

MODEM PENETRATION: 31% of basic.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Buz Nesbit, division president; b. Columbia, TN; BA, political science, Memphis State University, 1977; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Florida; voice: 317-713-3850; fax: 317-713-0043; e-mail: Buz.Nesbit@mybrighthouse.com



Time Warner Cable New England

118 Johnson Rd.

Portland, ME 04102

207-253-2200

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 120,000 (Portland, Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, North Berwick, Casco, Ogunquit, Cumberland, Wells, Falmouth, York, Gray, Old Orchard Beach, Gorham, Saco, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, Pownal, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Presque Isle, Caribou, Westfield, New Sweden, Woodland, Caswell, Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Connor, ME; Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, Surry, Roxbury, Richmond, Berlin, Gorham, Lancaster, Whitefield and Groveton NH)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.71 for 80 channels (ME); $41.82 to $46.29 for 75 channels (NH)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Keith Burkley, division president; master's, telecommunications, University of Denver; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Bakersfield; voice: 207-253-2385; fax: 207-253-2404; e-mail: kburkley@aol.com



Time Warner Jackson/Monroe

5375 Executive Pl.

Jackson, MS 39206

601-982-1187

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 118,000 (Jackson, Clinton, Madison, Ridgeland, Florence, Richland, Raymond, Bolton, Edwards, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Hinds County, Madison County, and Rankin County, MS, and Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish and Richwood, LA)

EXPANDED BASIC: $47.60 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: William Farmer, president; b. Rocky Mount, NC, 1955; BA, radio/TV/motion pictures, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 1977; immediate past position: GM, Wade Cablevision Philadelphia; voice: 601-321-2001; fax: 601-982-9532; e-mail: bill.farmer@twcable.com



Insight Northeast Indiana

335 E. 10th St.

Anderson, IN 46016

765-646-9104

OWNERSHIP: Insight

BASIC SUBS: 117, 600 (Anderson, Noblesville, Greenfield, Hartford City, Portland, Richmond, New Castle and Lebanon)

EXPANDED BASIC: $43.50 for 65 channels (Basic/Classic service)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Tom Shevlot, district VP; voice: 765-649-9104; fax:

765-649-1532; e-mail: shevlot.t@insight-com.com



Insight Springfield

711 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

Springfield, IL 62703

217-788-5898

OWNERSHIP: Insight

BASIC SUBS: 117,111 (Springfield, Decatur, Lincoln, Quincy and Macomb, IL)

EXPANDED BASIC: $42.95 for 71 channels (Springfield, Basic/Classic service)

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Jon Danielsen, district VP; immediate past position: VP and GM, RCN, Inc. Chicago; voice: 217-788-5898; fax: 217-788-5020; email: danielsen.j@insight-com.com



Time Warner Waco

215 Factory Dr.

Waco, TX 76714

254-776-1141

OWNERSHIP: Time Warner

BASIC SUBS: 115,000 (Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson, Beverly Hills, Lorena/Bruceville, Eddy, McGregor, Temple, Cooperas Cove, Harker Heights, Lacy Lakeview, Killeen, Waco, Temple, Belton, Nolanville, Bellmead, and Fort Hood, TX)

EXPANDED BASIC: $35-$44 for 78 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Johnny Mankin, division president; b. Tyler, TX, 1944; immediate past position: regional manager, United Cable of Tulsa; voice: 254-761-3700; fax: 254-761-3796; e-mail: johnny.mankin@twcable.com



Charter Charleston

4038 Teays Valley Rd.

P.O. Box 1220

Scott Depot, WV 25560

304-757-8001

OWNERSHIP: Charter

BASIC SUBS: 114,500 (Charleston, Milton, St. Albans, Wayne,, Logan, and Kermit, WV, and Prestonsburg and Paintsville, KY)

EXPANDED BASIC: $49.95 for 77 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Karen Broach, VP, operations; immediate past position: VP, operations, Charter Pennsylvania; voice: 304-760-2019; fax: 304-757-5807; e-mail: kbroach@chartercom.com



Adelphia Colorado Springs, CO

213 N. Union Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

719-457-4505

OWNERSHIP: Adelphia

BASIC SUBS (ESTIMATE): 113,000 (Colorado Springs area)

EXPANDED BASIC: $44 for 82 channels

PENETRATION: NA

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mike Ross, GM; b: Colorado Springs, CO, 1957; Colorado Mtn. College; immediate past position: GM, Cox Baton Rouge, LA; voice: 719-457-4505; fax: 719-457-4502; e-mail: michael.ross@adelphia.com

*Since entering into bankruptcy protection, Adelphia has had a corporate policy of not releasing basic subscriber counts for individual systems, divisions or regions, and the company declined to comment on the basic subscriber count listed here. The estimates cited here are given simply to give a idea of the system's size and should be used with a great deal of caution as they are culled from the 2003 editions of this special report or from the Broadcasting & Cable Yearbook, 2003-2004, sources that are about two years out of date.

Source: Except as noted all information was obtained from the systems and is the most recent available. Prices for expanded basic generally represent a range or an average of prices as they frequently vary from franchise area to franchise area because of fees and taxes. The systems with basic sub numbers from 2003 declined to provide updated information and these numbers. The information for each system was collected and compiled by George Winslow during January and February of 2005.