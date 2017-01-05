Syndication Ratings: Shows Mostly Steady in Slow Christmas Week

Santa mostly brought repeats to syndie viewers, but they didn't seem to mind with ratings holding up surprisingly well in the quiet week ending on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

In daytime, CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil was in repeats on four of the five days and gave back 9% to a 3.1 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Phil led the talkers for the 16th week in a row and notched a 48% increase over last year at this time, the most annual growth of any talk show.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly was not live for the week, although three of the taped shows were new and two were repackaged. Still, Live was up 4% for the week to hit a new season-high 2.6 and sit in second place ahead of Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres. Live tied Dr. Phil among women 25-54 at a 1.3 in the key daytime demographic.

For its part, Ellen fell back 27% for the week to a new season-low 1.9 in repeats.

NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey was flat at a 1.7. NBCU’s Maury sagged 6% to a 1.6. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CTD’s Rachael Ray both were unchanged at a 1.4, tying NBC’s JerrySpringer, which gained 8% to a new season high.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, in reruns for the week, shrank 19% to a new season-low 1.3. NBCU’s newcomer Harry held steady at a 1.2 in its 15th week on the air, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was flat.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, just renewed for a third season, held firm for the week at a 1.0, adding 11% from last year at this time.

CTD’s The Doctors strengthened 13% to a 0.9, despite dispensing repeats on four of the five days to move ahead of Warner Bros.’ The Real, which retreated 11% to a 0.8.

CTD’s court leader Judge Judy, in repeats for the week, eased 4% to a 6.6, although that was still up 14% from last year at this time.

CTD’s Hot Bench stood pat at a 2.4 and also was up 14% from last year to be daytime’s fourth-ranked show, behind only Judy, Phil and Live.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court all were flat at a 1.7, 1.4 and 1.1, respectively. Trifecta’s Judge Faith faded 11% to a 0.8.

Most of the magazines were down in the slow holiday week.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the field with a 3.2, down 9% for the week from its season high set in the prior frame, but up 19% from last year, the most of any show in the category. CTD’s Inside Edition slid 6% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ skidded 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 7% to a 1.3, but rose 8% from last year to tie NBCU’s Access Hollywood for the first time in four weeks. Access Hollywood slumped 13% to a 1.3, matching its season low.

CTD’s The Insider slipped 8% to a 1.1. Twentieth’s Dish Nation, renewed for two more years by the Fox Owned Stations, was unchanged at a 0.8 for the ninth straight week but fell 11% from last year.

Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted its usual 0.3 for the 40th week in a row.

The games also were soft with all strips flat to down. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was off 3% to a 7.0, still good enough to lead all of syndication. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune fell 5% to a 6.3. CTD’s Jeopardy! weakened 3% to a 6.2. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire remained at a 1.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, ending its run after this season, surrendered 7% to a 1.3.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute remained at a 1.5.

Warner Bros.’ off-net sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory added 4% to a 5.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat a 3.0. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men declined 4% to a 2.5. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 5% to a 2.1. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stumbled 10% to a 1.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which dipped 5%. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gave back 5% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother slipped 7% to a 1.4, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, which climbed 17% to a 1.4. SPT’s Seinfeld showed 7% shrinkage for a 1.3, tumbling 28% from last year.