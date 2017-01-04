Fox Television Stations Renews ‘Dish Nation’
By Luke McCord
Fox Television Stations has renewed half-hour entertainment news show Dish Nation through 2017-2019.
The show features radio teams from Atlanta and Los Angeles giving their takes on celebrity and pop culture news.
Dish Nation is produced by Fox Television Stations—Vinny Rutherford is the executive producer—and distributed by Twentieth Television. The show is averaging 4.1 million weekly viewers this season, according to Fox.
