Syndication Ratings: 'Hot Bench' Still Leads Rookies in Households

Early in the new season, the rookie race remained tight, with CBS Television Distribution’s Hot Bench leading the pack in households at a 1.4 live plus same day ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research, and tying Warner Bros.’ The Real at a 0.7 for first place in daytime’s key women 25-54 demographic. In the week ending Sept. 28, Hot Bench jumped 8% in households while holding steady in the demo.

NBCUniversal’s Meredith Vieira held at a 1.2 in households in its second week, while jumping 20% to a 0.6 among the daytime demo.

Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, with access clearances in top markets, also made its national debut at a 1.1 in households and a 0.6 among adults 25-54.

Warner Bros.’ The Real weakened 10% in its second frame to a 0.9 in households and 13% among women 25-54 to a 0.7, but still tied Hot Bench for the demo lead.

Trifecta’s Judge Faith debuted in the national ratings at a 0.7 among households and a 0.3 in the demo.

Access game shows were relatively stable with most in their second week of the new season. CTD’s leader Wheel of Fortune, CTD’s Jeopardy! and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud all were steady with their season premieres at a 6.3, 6.1 and 5.1, respectively. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire with new host Terry Crews improved 5% in its third week of the season to a 2.0, even with its premiere but down 5% from last year at this time, when the host was Cedric the Entertainer.

MGM’s viral video show, RightThisMinute, moved up 7% from the prior week and 60% from last year at this time to a 1.6 in its third outing this season.

Daytime shows were preempted twice during the week with press conferences from President Obama on ISIS air strikes in Syria and on the UN Climate Change Summit. Only three of the 13 veteran talk shows managed to improve from the prior week: CTD’s Dr. Phil, NBCU’s Steve Harvey and CTD’s Rachael Ray.

CTD’s Dr. Phil led among both households and women 25-54, advancing 3% from the previous week and 14% from last year at this time to a 3.2 in households, and holding steady in the demo at a 1.6.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael held steady for the week among households and the demo at a 2.8 and a 1.4, respectively, a 4% household climb from last year.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen, which had declined in the prior session, was flat for the week and down 4% for year to a 2.5 in households. Ellen also slid to fourth in the demo, declining 8% to a 1.2. NBCU’s Maury, just renewed through 2018 along with fellow NBCU’s talkers Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos, held firm in both households and the demographic at a 2.0 and 1.3, respectively.

NBCU’s Steve Harvey improved 6% for the week and 19% from last year to a 1.9. Steve Wilkos slipped 6% to a 1.5. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was steady at a 1.4, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which added 8%, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which dropped 13%. Jerry Springer was off 7% to a 1.3.

SPT’s Queen Latifah held on to prior week gains of 22%, remaining at a 1.1. CTD’s The Doctors relinquished 10% to a 0.9. Meredith’s The Better Show lost 50% to a 0.1 from a 0.2.

CTD’s Judge Judy remained the syndication leader for the 27th week in a row, although it dipped 6% to a 6.7, far ahead of the rest of the genre. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.7. Twentieth’s Divorce Court declined 12% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was unchanged at a 1.4, while MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court climbed 20% from its prior week and 50% from its season-one premiere to a 1.2 in its second season premiere.

Magazines all were steady to higher except for Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which faded 5% to a third place 1.9, and Twentieth’s Dish Nation, which dropped 9% to a 1.0. CTD’s leader Entertainment Tonight spiked 7% from the prior week to a 3.2. CTD’s Inside Edition ticked up 4% to a 2.9. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which has risen 31% in the past four weeks, and Warner Bros.’ Extra, which has grown 15% in the past three, both leveled off, holding firm at a 1.7 and 1.5, respectively. CTD’s The Insider jumped 9% to a 1.2. Trifecta’s OK! TV remained at a 0.3 for the sixth straight week.

Off-net sitcoms still were slow as days remained long and warm. Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory cooled off 7% to a 5.4. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a 3.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which has been in off-net syndication for seven years, sank 13% to a series-low 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy and Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother both were unchanged at a 2.4 and 2.3, respectively. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show stumbled 11% to a 1.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which made its of-net debut during the week. SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ The Middle both declined 11% to a 1.6, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat.