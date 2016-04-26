Syndication Ratings: Even Is the New Up in Week Ended April 17
CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil led the talkers in the mostly steady week ended April 17 with an unchanged 3.1 live plus same day average in households and a 1.4 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research. This week, Dr. Phil will air an exclusive two-part interview with Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend, Nick Gordon, as May sweeps gets underway on April 28.
Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael, soon to again be Live with Kelly, slipped 3% to a 2.9. However, the show’s ratings are expected to balloon when numbers are released for Kelly Ripa’s return to Live on Tuesday and again on Michael Strahan’s last day May 13.
Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres dropped 4% to a 2.3. NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey and Maury stood pat at a 1.8 and 1.7, respectively, rounding out the top five. Maury rose 9% among women 25-54 tying Ellen for third place at a 1.2.
Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams climbed 7% to a 1.6, and added 14% from last year at this time. CTD’s Rachael Ray rose 7% to a 1.5, and jumped 15% from last year, the most annual growth of any talker.
Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos both were unchanged at a 1.4. NBCU’s Jerry Springer grew 8% to a 1.3, an eight-week high. CTD’s The Doctors stayed at a 1.0, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which rallied 11%. NBCU’s Meredith Vieira, which will be ending its run shortly, was flat at a 0.8.
Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily held steady at a 1.0, tying CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real. Disney-ABC’s FABLife lost 13% to a 0.7, while NBCU’s Crazy Talk remained at a 0.5. Neither FABLife nor Crazy Talk will return for second seasons.
CTD’s Judge Judy dipped 1% for the week to lead all of syndication and court shows at a 6.9 in households, up 8% from last year.
CTD’s Hot Bench was flat at a 2.5 to rank fourth in daytime, behind Judy, Dr. Phil and Live and climbing 32% from last year, the most of any syndicated strip.
Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 12% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith all were even at a 1.5, 1.3 and 0.9, respectively.
The only game show to improve for the week was Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which finished 2% higher at a 6.5, nipping at CTD’s Wheel of Fortune’s heels at a flat 6.6. The only game to decline for the week was CTD’s Jeopardy!, which softened 2% to a 6.0.
Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game and Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire both were unchanged at a 1.4 and 1.3, respectively.
Meanwhile, MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute remained at a 1.2, down 20% from last year at this time.
CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, CTD’s Inside Edition, Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ Extra all were steady for the week at a 3.1, 2.9, 1.8, 1.6 and 1.4, respectively. CTD’s The Insider was the sole magazine to show growth, improving 9% to a 1.2.
Twentieth’s Dish Nation and the newly renamed Trifecta’s Celebrity Page were both flat at a 1.0 and 0.3, respectively.
Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 5.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family faded 6% to a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men dropped 4% to a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy gave back 9% to a 2.1, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls, both of which added 5%. SPT’s Seinfeld skidded 5% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show slid 6% to a 1.6, tying Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which was unchanged. Twentieth’s King of the Hill declined 7% to a 1.3.
