Survivor: Marquesas attracts bigger audience

It might be the fourth installment, but Survivor is still alive and

kicking.

Survivor: Marquesas actually showed audience growth in its second outing

Thursday night, averaging 23.4 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/23 share in

adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In its debut episode the week before, Survivor averaged 23.2 million

viewers and a 9.1/22 in adults 18 through 49.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation also had another strong outing, finishing

as the most-watched show of the night with 26.7 million viewers at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

CSI averaged a 9.5/23 in adults 18 through 49.

NBC's Friends was the highest-rated show of the night, averaging a

12.4/31 in adults 18 through 49 and 26.3 million viewers.

Newcomer Leap of Faith followed Friends at 8:30 p.m. and

averaged 18.7 million viewers and an 8.8/21 in adults 18 through 49 in its second

outing.