Supreme Court Hears Comcast Challenge of Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court on Monday heard Comcast's appeal of a

Third Circuit decision that sufficient grounds had been established to create a

"class" in the class action suit against the nation's largest cable

operator by some subscribers. Comcast had tentatively settled the suit, but

will wait until the court renders a decision before deciding how to proceed.

The court was only hearing the question of whether a

district court can certify a class (give it standing to sue collectively)

without determining whether the class qualifies for damages on a class-wide

basis. Comcast says it can't. The lower court said it could.

In August 2011, the Third Circuit federal court of appeals

affirmed a district court ruling that the plaintiffs in the suit had established

"by a preponderance of evidence" that they could prove through

antitrust impacts -- higher prices for basic -- that they would quantify for

damages as a class if they established that Comcast, through system swaps with

other operators had "abused its dominance to stifle competition from those

cable providers."

Comcast had countered that the district court had gotten

ahead of itself by failing to first resolve arguments of merit that directly

bore on whether or not the class could be certified. Comcast had argued that

any deterrent effects on overbuilders of the system swaps would not be felt on

a class-wide basis in the Philadelphia market at issue, and that the market was

not a relevant geographic market for testing theories of antitrust impact.

Comcast appeared on its way to settling the dispute out of

court, reportedly for several hundred million dollars, before the High Court

agreed to hear the case.